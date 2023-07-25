Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Dream -7

Money line: Mercury (+228), Dream (-285)

Total: 165 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 74.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.4 points

Injury report

Mercury: Diana Taurasi (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Dream: No injuries reported

Best bet: Under 165 points. Phoenix and Atlanta both have strong defensive units, ranking third and fourth in defensive rating respectively. However, neither squad is particularly high scoring with the Mercury averaging 73.7 PPG (second fewest) and the Dream averaging 77 PPG (fifth fewest) since the All-Star break. Given that neither team has exceeded 82 points over the past three games, the under appears likely. -- Liz Loza

7 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Liberty -15.5

Money line: Storm (+1050), Liberty (-2000)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 87.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 13.1 points

Injury report

Storm: Jordan Horston (out)

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (out), Han Xu (out)

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (rostered in 33.4% of ESPN leagues) has only played four games this season, but she's improving in each one. She has played over 24 minutes and scored 15-plus fantasy points in three consecutive games. Williams' ability to contribute to multiple statistical categories makes her an ideal streamer. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Storm +15.5. It is difficult to have confidence in the Storm against New York. Seattle ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and defensive rating while the Liberty are on the other end of the spectrum. That said, this is a huge spread, and the Storm are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games against the Liberty. -- Moody

7 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago (watch on ESPN)

Line: Aces -14.5

Money line: Aces (-1700), Sky (+950)

Total: 168.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 80.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.7 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Sky: Isabelle Harrison (out), Rebekah Gardner (out)

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 21.6% of ESPN leagues) remains on the streaming radar with Candace Parker out indefinitely. Clark has scored 18 or more fantasy points in four of her past five games. -- Moody

Best bet: Aces -14.5. Parker is the Aces' second-best perimeter defender this season. And, yet, the Aces have managed a league-best 93.9 defensive rating since Parker's last game on July 7. In fact, Vegas has outscored each opponent by at least 15 points and an average of 20.2 points over the team's past five outings. They figure to cover against a Chicago team that has dropped four of their past five. -- Loza

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Wings -2

Money line: Sun (+110), Wings (-130)

Total: 167 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 60.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (out)

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (rostered in 14.5% of ESPN leagues) plays a vital role in the Wings' rotation, contributing to multiple statistical categories which elevates her fantasy potential. She has averaged 8.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.3 SPG in 28.7 MPG over the past 12 games. -- Moody

Best bet: Wings -2. Over the weekend Dallas became the second franchise in WNBA history to have three players score at least 25 points in the same game (Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally). The trio has led the Wings to four wins of two or more points over their past five games. The Wings have a projected win percentage of 61 on Tuesday night against a Sun squad that has averaged 82 PPG (10 fewer than Dallas) over their past five outings. -- Loza

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -3.5

Money line: Fever (+140), Sparks (-165)

Total: 165 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 62.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury report

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (out)

Sparks: Karlie Samuelson (day-to-day), Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fantasy streamer: Erica Wheeler (rostered in 44.6% of ESPN leagues) is firmly on the streaming radar with NaLyssa Smith out. Wheeler has scored 18-plus fantasy points in eight of her past nine games and has averaged 26.0 MPG this season. -- Moody