Fantasy women's basketball: André Snellings' risers and fallers for Week 13

The only constant in sports (and life) is change. While consistency is key to a winning strategy, the ebb and flow of production often can't be avoided.

Tracking the endless ups and downs over 40 games and nearly four months can become a heady operation. Segmenting the journey, however, into weekly updates allows managers to live (and play) in the now.

That's exactly what my Risers and Fallers column aims to accomplish, as we utilize ESPN's metrics database for a deeper look at the numbers.

Risers

Tianna Hawkins, F, Washington Mystics (Rostered in 51.6% of ESPN leagues, +6.9%)

Hawkins stepped up over the last month with Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) sidelined. Austin returned to the court on Sunday and Delle Donne is expected back soon, so for the last week I've been expecting Hawkins' percent rostered to drop. It hasn't. In fact, Hawkins is the fastest riser right now because she just keeps producing while her star teammates work themselves back into shape. Hawkins has a total of 32 points, 16 boards and 3 combined steals and blocks in her last two games and seems likely to keep getting significant minutes at least through this week.

Whitcomb has set or tied a season-high in assists in three of her last games since moving into the starting lineup. She set her new season-high of eight assists on Sunday, and overall has averaged 10.1 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.9 RPG, 2.4 3PG, 0.8 BPG and 0.6 SPG in those eight starts.

Coffey is seeing an uptick in roster percentage right now based on her double-double on Sunday, her third in her last 12 games. Coffee's production can be up-and-down, but she tends to do enough as a rebounder and shot-blocker to supplement her scoring and 3-point shot and keep her a viable streaming option in fantasy hoops leagues. In her last 12 games, she's averaged 7.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.3 BPG, 1.2 3PG and 0.4 SPG, including five games in double-digits scoring, four games of nine or more rebounds and six games with two or more combined blocks and steals.

Fallers

Onyenwere had a strong run from the middle of June through the middle of July, averaging 12.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 3PG, 0.9 SPG and 0.6 BPG in 26.2 MPG during a 13-game stretch. But she moved out of the starting lineup on July 30 and in the six games after that one has averaged only 5.0 PPG and 1.3 RPG in 12 MPG. Not coincidentally, Diana Taurasi returned from injury on July 30 and has averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.9 APG since. The Mercury have focused their offense through Taurasi and Brittney Griner, with Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Megan Gustafson getting the most run in the frontcourt. Onyenwere, the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year, still has productive upside but just isn't getting the minutes right now to remain viable in fantasy hoops.

Juhasz stepped into he starting lineup for the Lynx on June 1, and the rookie really stepped up her game when Jessica Shepard was out injured. Juhasz had her first career double-double on June 27, the first of six double-figure rebound games in her next 14 outings. Shepard returned to the court for the Lynx on July 26, but didn't move back into the starting lineup until Juhasz injured her hamstring. Shepard has started the last three games, averaging almost a double-double at 12.3 PPG, 8.3 APG and 3.3 APG.

Juhasz returned after two missed games, but came off the bench and went scoreless with only four rebounds. It isn't clear whether her hamstring is still bothering her, or whether she will remain in a bench role moving forward. She has shown enough upside that I wouldn't drop her in the short term, but if she remains in a bench role her fantasy hoops value does decline.