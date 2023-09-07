Fantasy women's basketball: Look to Dorka Juhasz, Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

After beating the Seattle Storm Wednesday night, the Dream clinched their first playoff berth since 2018. While you continue your championship pursuits, don't overlook Aari McDonald, who's only rostered in 34.4% of ESPN leagues. Over the last six games, she has averaged 25.0 minutes and 18.2 fantasy points.

Kahleah Copper has exceeded expectations this season and played a major role for the Sky. With seven games of 25+ points, she is tied with Sylvia Fowles (2011) for the third-most in a single season. Two regular-season games remain for the Sky to either lock up a fifth consecutive postseason appearance or embark on one of their most critical off-seasons.

Alyssa Thomas has averaged an astounding 38.6 fantasy points per game. On Tuesday against the Sparks she delivered one of the best individual performances in league history with 67 fantasy points. It was Thomas' eighth career triple-double, twice as many as the next closest player (Sabrina Ionescu - 4). DiJonai Carrington could be rested until the postseason because of a foot injury, which makes Olivia Nelson-Ododa the top streaming option. She has averaged 22.2 minutes and 17.5 fantasy points over the last four games.

The Wings have relied heavily on their starters, specifically the trio of Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally. Each of the three rank among the top eight in minutes per game, led by Ogunbowale at 37.2. Look elsewhere if you need a streamer.

Aliyah Boston was an All-Star starter in her first WNBA season and she's a huge reason why the future looks bright for Indiana. She'll turn 22 years old in December. In the last decade, three Rookie of the Year winners won the MVP award in their third season: Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Next season, Boston is likely to be taken in the first round of many fantasy drafts.

I know I sound like a broken record recommending Alysha Clark as a streamer, but considering the Aces' rotation, she's the top option. Clark has scored 20+ fantasy points in two straight games and is only rostered in 25.7% of ESPN leagues. She is a legitimate Sixth Player of the Year candidate. Clark leads the league with 800 reserve minutes.

Rae Burrell scored 25 fantasy points in 33 minutes against the Sun on Tuesday. With Nneka Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson both questionable for Thursday night's game due to injuries. Burrell could play heavy minutes and is only rostered in 4.6% of ESPN leagues.

It is unclear if Jessica Shepard will be able to play on Friday against the Sky due to an ankle injury. Until then, continue to rely on Dorka Juhasz, another player I've written about frequently. She has scored at least 20 fantasy points in four of her last five games, including two with more than 34 points.

Breanna Stewart had her third career game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's one-point win over the Wings. She passed Liz Cambage for most such games in league history. Stewart has averaged 44.8 fantasy points per game this season.

Brittney Griner has played at a high level in her first season back from Russian detainment. The Mercury's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker this season, she was selected as a starter for this year's All-Star Game. Griner also recently became the 24th player in league history to record 5,000 points. For those in need of a streamer, don't overlook Michaela Onyenwere, who is only rostered in 37.3% of ESPN leagues. In two of her last three games, she has scored 17 or more fantasy points.

While Seattle's seven-year playoff streak ended this season, the future looks bright if Seattle continues to surround Jewell Loyd with talent. The 878 points she scored this season are second most in any season in league history. The only other players with more fantasy points than Loyd (1,387) this season are Alyssa Thomas (1,465), A'ja Wilson (1,545) and Breanna Stewart (1,702).

The Mystics have clinched a playoff after defeating the Mercury on Tuesday night. It would not be surprising if Washington rests or severely limits Elena Delle Donne's minutes given all the injuries the team has sustained this season. The Mystics' best streaming option remains Tianna Hawkins. In three of her last five games, she has scored 20 or more fantasy points. Over that period, Hawkins has averaged 22.2 minutes per game.