FC Barcelona will look to replicate their LaLiga form in October before some crucial matches in the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by DAX Images/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

We're approaching the first-quarter pole of the European soccer season. The second round of Champions League matches is about to kick off. The women's club season is underway as well. The season is a super-slow build, with each month more important than the one before it, and that makes October the most important month yet! Even with another international break messing with its rhythm!

From the Premier League to the Concacaf Nations League and everything in between, here are the most interesting and impactful matches -- five for each category -- of the coming month.