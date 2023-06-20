The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal keen on Saints' Lavia

Arsenal are facing competition from three Premier League sides in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to the Independent.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool, are all reported to be keen on the 19-year-old Belgium youngster, who impressed last season despite his side suffering relegation to the Championship. While the Saints have been looking for an offer in the region of £45 million, there is belief that they could now increase their valuation as interest continues to grow in Lavia's signature.

The Gunners have already begun negotiations with his representatives over a switch to the Emirates, with manager Mikel Arteta seeing him as a potential alternative to Brighton's Moises Caicedo, but the latest suggests that they could now be forced to fend off interest for another one of their transfer priorities.

Lavia arrived at St. Mary's Stadium from Manchester City last summer, who inserted a clause into the deal that would allow them to sign him back for £40m in 2024.

Romeo Lavia is on the radar for the Premier League's biggest sides. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are closing in on completing a move for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, according to Sport. Barça club president Joan Laporta is set to meet with the Camp Nou hierarchy to finalise their approach for the 18-year-old Brazil youth international forward this week, with a deal believed to be worth €35m, plus €10m in bonuses. Sources told ESPN earlier this week that talks had progressed well over a potential deal.

- Talks are ongoing between Fulham and Manchester United over a move for midfielder Fred, writes the Telegraph. The 30-year-old has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, and it is said that an offer of £20m would be enough to convince the Red Devils to part ways with him. He played a key role for Erik ten Hag last season, starring 56 times across all competitions.

- Manchester City have identified RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol as their next transfer priority, according to Fabrizio Romano. The treble-holders are currently looking to complete a move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and switch gears for the 21-year-old Croatia international, who is their top reinforcement option at centre-back. It is reported that an offer worth "much more" than €80m will be required to land him.

- Barcelona are the club leading the race for Manchester City wingback Joao Cancelo, reports Fabrizio Romano. Manager Xavi Hernandez is continuing his search for a right-sided defender, but that could prove difficult as the Blaugrana look to remain within Financial Fair Play regulations. Cancelo, 29, is set to return to the Etihad after a loan spell at Bayern Munich, but the latest indicates that manager Pep Guardiola is open to moving him on.

- Al Nassr have made an approach for Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Saudi Pro League club are keen to sign the 30-year-old this summer, and have made an offer worth €18m to secure his signature. Barcelona are also said to be interested in him, and they would be willing to match their proposal with a salary worth €7m-per-season.