The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Al Ittihad aren't ready to give up on signing Salah

Al Ittihad are planning to make another offer to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah before the Saudi transfer window closes on Sept. 7, according to Sky Sports.

Talks are said to have been ongoing among Al Ittihad's hierarchy since their 4-3 defeat against Al Hilal on Friday, with some senior figures reportedly adamant that they will make a second attempt to land him. They saw Liverpool turn down their first proposal of £150 million and thus the Saudi club will be looking to increase their offer.

Liverpool, however, have maintained their stance that they are not looking to part ways with the 31-year-old Salah, who scored on Sunday in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, and he is not available for a transfer at any price.

That reportedly has led to some disagreement within the Saudi Pro League club, with some members of the club hierarchy believing that they should respect the club's decision and suspend their pursuit of Salah until next summer when they hope they can improve their chances with more time on their side.

Salah's contract at Liverpool runs until 2025.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Forward Anthony Martial has informed Manchester United that he wants to stay and fight for his place, reports Teamtalk. Martial, 27, has emerged as a potential option for clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he reportedly believes that he can still play a role in manager Erik ten Hag's side. The Red Devils are reported to be willing to accept an offer to part ways with him, but the latest indicates that he has no interest in making a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

- Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly is set to join Besiktas, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old is set to join the Super Lig club on a permanent transfer, having signed a one-year contract until the summer of 2024. Bailly has been one of the players who the Red Devils have been looking to move on.

- West Ham are considering a move to sign free agent attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to Football Insider. The Hammers are said to be considering a short-term contract offer for the 30-year-old, who has been without a club since he was released by Nottingham Forest in the summer. Lingard enjoyed some of his brightest Premier League form in east London, when contributing to 13 goals in 16 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

- Juventus are keeping close tabs on River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri, says Calciomercato. The Bianconeri look to be the latest club in Europe to be tracking the 17-year-old, who was linked with Real Madrid in June, with a potential competition for his signature set to heat up ahead of the next transfer window.

- Lazio have blocked the possibility of midfielder Matías Vecino leaving the club, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old was close to completing a move to Galatasaray, where he had a medical booked, but manager Maurizio Sarri is reported to have made it clear that he didn't want to lose him. Vecino, a Uruguay international, made 32 league appearances last season.

- Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi is keen to stay at Marseille despite talks over a potential exit, writes Foot Mercato. The 23-year-old has recently been on the radar of Galatasaray, but despite being yet to play a single minute for the Ligue 1 club this season, it is said that his representatives currently aren't looking for an exit route. He arrived at the club from Angers in January, following an impressive display at the World Cup in Qatar.