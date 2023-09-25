Stevie Nicol explains why Jurgen Klopp could rotate a lot of players in the early stages of the Europa League. (1:21)

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract, the club announced on Monday.

The Greek defender joined Liverpool from Olympiakos in 2020 and has registered 12 assists in 63 appearances for the Merseyside club.

"I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract," Tsimikas said in a club statement. "I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, [that] everything pays off.

"But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I've said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.

"I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100% there [and] focused for the next games and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future."

Liverpool, who are still unbeaten so far this season, sit two points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Tsimikas has won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his time at Liverpool and was a member of the squad that lost to Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League final.