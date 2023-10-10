Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. (0:53)

Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday after a 16-year playing career with Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old Hazard's retirement comes after four years of injury and fitness struggles at Real Madrid. Although Hazard won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League crown with Madrid, he'll be best remembered for his time at Chelsea in the Premier League, where he netted 106 goals in 332 matches played across all competitions.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.

"After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world."

Former teammates of Hazard shared messages on social media.

Happy Retirement @hazardeden_10

It was a pleasure to share the dressing room and pitch with you mate, one of the best players in @chelseafc history and an absolute Baller.

LEGEND



Good Luck Eden 💙 pic.twitter.com/7fJDgSlTYT — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) October 10, 2023

Oh how I enjoyed playing with you... 🙏. One of the very best. Enjoy your new chapter, my friend, you deserve it. Thanks for all the memories and for bringing your joy to football, @hazardeden10 🪄🔝❤️ #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/8nwLyJ2t67 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 10, 2023

Great career @hazardeden10 !! It's been a pleasure to share a lot of big moments with you. All the best for you and your family in this new chapter of your life 🙌🔝 pic.twitter.com/QoJW7Sq1lM — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) October 10, 2023

Was a pleasure to share the pitch with you, @hazardeden10! Best of luck in your retirement. Enjoy life a lot! 💙🪄🏆 pic.twitter.com/h5k893Now7 — Oscar (@oscar8) October 10, 2023

What a player! Legend in the game! It was a pleasure playing with you @hazardeden10 and enjoy your retirement mate 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/9b7BOOJRGS — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 10, 2023

Me and my boy we go way back.



Back in 2015, I've organized a charity dinner and this man came with me at event before everyone arrived and left after everyone was gone. Showing me the upmost support before driving me back at my hotel in the middle of the night.



This is more... pic.twitter.com/H4gsyHbNcg — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) October 10, 2023

Current players, including Chelsea's Reece James and Ben Chilwell, also reacted. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé wrote "The great Eden. Thank you." on his Instagram story.

Happy retirement legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/aj1kutPtBW — Reece James (@ReeceJames) October 10, 2023

If you love good football, then you enjoy Eden Hazard. Iconic🎩 👏🏾 — Tchouameni Aurélien (@atchouameni) October 10, 2023

Pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts, while Manchester City and the World Cup chimed in.

Interesting seeing the takes on here regarding @hazardeden10

so here's mine!

He was the best player in the Premier League for 4 years. Won PFA young player, PFA player & FWP of the year awards. He won every trophy at Chelsea except the CL.

He was in my eyes the best performer... — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 10, 2023

Eden Hazard was just too quick to catch for @YayaToure's liking! 😆



All the best in your retirement 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MeRlraDUAQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 10, 2023