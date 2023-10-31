Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne City have sacked coach Rado Vidosic just two games into the A-League Men season.

City announced in a statement on Wednesday that Aurelio Vidmar would take the reins at the club until the end of the current campaign.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Vidosic was moved from coaching City's A-League Women side into the ALM hotseat in November last year when Patrick Kisnorbo left to join French outfit Troyes.

The 62-year-old guided City to the premiership last season but oversaw a 6-1 thrashing by Central Coast Mariners in the grand final.

City have started this year's ALM campaign with two defeats - an opening 2-1 loss to Western United and a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Adelaide United last weekend.

Vidmar will lead the side for Friday's meeting with Sydney FC at AAMI Park.