FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga is being investigated by MLS over allegations he gained unauthorized access to the officials' locker room following his team's playoff win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, multiple sources told ESPN.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report the news. An FC Cincinnati spokesperson declined to comment.

In a statement, MLS said: "Major League Soccer is aware of the report of a player gaining unauthorized access into the officials' locker room following the New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati match at Red Bull Arena on November 4, 2023. The safety of PRO officials must never be compromised and an investigation into this matter is being conducted."

Miazga is already suspended for Cincinnati's next playoff match against either the Philadelphia Union or the New England Revolution, after he was booked three times over the course of two matches of FCC's series win over the Red Bulls.

In Saturday's match, which FCC won in a penalty shootout to take the series, he was booked for dissent after referee Victor Rivas had blown his whistle for full time. Miazga, a former Red Bulls player, was cautioned again when, after converting his shootout attempt, he was blowing kisses and saying "I love you" to Red Bulls supporters.

In a social media posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Professional Soccer Referees Association, the labor union that represents MLS referees, stated that an unidentified player "was forcibly removed by stadium security while acting in an aggressive & hostile manner."

Multiple sources confirmed that Miazga was the player referred to in the posting.

A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed a Cincinnati Enquirer report, contending that stadium security wasn't involved, nor was force required to remove Miazga.

But PSRA president and business agent Peter Manikowski told ESPN via text message, "I have seen a copy of the match report. It clearly states the player was in the locker room and stadium security had to forcibly remove the player from the locker room." If Miazga is found to have violated league rules, it is unclear what further discipline he might face.

It is U.S. Soccer Federation policy that if a player is found to have engaged in referee abuse, it is a minimum three-game suspension.

An MLS spokesperson added: "Major fines and/or suspensions are at the sole and absolute discretion of the League Office and shall be levied against players, coaches, or other team officials for conduct detrimental to MLS (whether or not they were cautioned by the referee for such match conduct)."

Cincinnati's next game in the Eastern Conference semifinals will take place on either Nov. 25 or Nov. 26.