Ronaldo hits 45 again, Salah 200, Kane breaks Lewandowski's record: Stats

Open Extended Reactions

Top football leagues around the world saw plenty of goals and drama over the weekend. In the Premier League, Manchester City and Chelsea played out a 4-4 classic at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United secured victories. Wolves scored a comeback win against Tottenham and Newcastle United lost their match against Bournemouth.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid scored five past Valencia with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo scoring a brace each. Girona maintained their brilliant form with yet another win and lead the table. Barcelona won their match against Alaves thanks to Robert Lewandowski. Harry Kane was the star of the show again for Bayern Munich as they beat Heidenheim 4-2 but they are behind Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Union Berlin 4-0, on the points table.

Inter Milan top the Serie A table with a victory over Frosinone while PSG are back on top in Ligue 1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's hat trick.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet again for Al-Nassr to increase his goal-scoring tally in Saudi Pro League.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

200

With his brace against Brentford, Mohamed Salah now has 200 goals for English clubs -- 198 for Liverpool, two for Chelsea.

6

Salah also became the first player in Liverpool's history to score in each of the first six home league games of a season.

MO SALAH BRACE AGAINST BRENTFORD �� He already has 10 goals and four assists in 12 Premier League games this season �� pic.twitter.com/IsF4rKb2G6 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 12, 2023

7 and 1

All seven of Darwin Nunez's Premier League assists have come for Salah. This is only the third time a player's first seven PL assists were for the same teammate. Kevin Campbell assisted Ian Wright for the first 10 and Troy Deeney for Odion Ighalo for 7.

Also, Salah and Nunez have created the most chances between themselves (19) and assisted each other the most times (5) in the Premier League this season. Salah has 13 chances created and assisted once while Nunez has created six chances and assisted four times.

1

Manchester City's 4-4 draw against Chelase was the first time in Pep Guardiola's 882 games as a manager that both teams scored 4+ goals in a match.

2+

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored two or more goals in 36 league games since his Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020, more times than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

30 and 30

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the fourth player in Premier League history with at least 30 goals and 30 assists before turning 23 years old, joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Ryan Giggs.

1000

Leandro Trossard's opening goal against Burnley was Arsenal's 1,000th goal at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions.

17

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, James Ward-Prowse has 17 dead-ball assists in the Premier League. The only other player in double figures during this period is Aaron Cresswell (10).

8

Wolves' win over Tottenham was the eighth time a team has won a Premier League game they were losing going into the 90th minute.

1

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is the first player in LaLiga this season with two goals and two assists in a game.

Antoine Griezmann led Atletico Madrid to a comeback win against Villarreal with a goal and an assist. He has 12 goals and an assist in 16 games in all competitions this season, and he's now tied for the second-most goals in club history (169). Give him his flowers ���� pic.twitter.com/DKkaHQHg81 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 12, 2023

169

Antoine Griezmann has scored 169 career goals for Atlético, equalling Adrian Escudero for second most in club history in all competitions. Only Luis Aragones has more goals (173).

10

Robert Lewandowski has won most points for Barcelona this season with his goals -- 10 with seven goals. This is more than any other player in LaLiga this season.

2 and 2

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco is one of the only two defenders to have scored at least two goals and two assists in each of the last four seasons in Europe's big-five leagues. The other is PSG's Achraf Hakimi.

17

Harry Kane's 17 goals in 11 matches are the most in Bundesliga history, breaking a tie with Robert Lewandowski who scored 16 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Harry Kane's last four matches: -Hat trick

-Hat trick

-Brace

-Brace The most in-form player in the world? �� pic.twitter.com/LZYHDfpWad - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2023

18

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has assisted 18 goals in 2023 in all competitions -- no other Bundesliga player has more than 12 assists in that period.

31

Bayer Leverkusen's record of 31 points after 11 league matches is the joint-most at this stage of a Bundesliga season. Bayern Munich also had 31 points from 11 matches in the 2015-16 season.

8

PSG's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick against Reims on Saturday. This was eight career hat trick in Ligue 1.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Still doing it at 38 years old �� One of a kind �� pic.twitter.com/neG1A5aUsC - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 12, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Wehda. This was his 45th goal in 2023 in all competitions for club and country. For the 11th time in his career, Ronaldo has scored 45 or more goals in a calendar year, and the first time since 2021 (47 goals for Juventus and Portugal).

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)