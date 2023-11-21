Ale Moreno details why Gavi suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on international duty is such a blow for Barcelona. (1:17)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has sent Gavi a letter wishing him well after the Barcelona midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season, a source told ESPN.

Pérez sent the letter in the name of the club, offering Madrid's full support after Gavi tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Spain on Sunday.

Gavi, 19, has been overwhelmed by the amount of messages he has received in the past few days, the source added, with Joselu and Dani Carvajal among the Madrid players to post on social media.

Striker Joselu said Spain's 3-1 win over Georgia, when Gavi was injured, "tasted like a defeat" in a sign that certain incidents transcend the rivalry of El Clásico.

"You are a fantastic kid and you're going to come through this with bravery and courage -- we are all supporting you," he wrote.

"[Club] rivals and [international] teammates, but above all, people," Carvajal said. "You will come back much stronger, my friend."

After tests on Monday, Barça confirmed Gavi had tore his ACL as well as suffering an injury to the lateral meniscus in his right knee.

He will undergo surgery on Nov. 28 and will miss the remainder of the season, with his presence at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games next summer also unlikely.

Former Barça teammate Gerard Piqué has urged him not to rush back for those tournaments, telling him the most important thing is to ensure he recovers in the right manner.

Gavi has been a regular for Barça and Spain since making his debut for the LaLiga champions as a 17-year-old in August 2021.

Since then, no outfield player has made more appearances for the Barcelona than Gavi, who has featured in 92% of matches in all competitions (111/121) under three different coaches, Ronald Koeman, Sergi Barjuán and Xavi Hernández .

In addition, he has been a continuous presence in the Spain side under first Luis Enrique and now Luis de la Fuente, earning 27 caps for his country and scoring five goals.