Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte FC announced the appointment of former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as its head coach on Tuesday.

Smith replaces Christian Lattanzio, who led the club to the playoffs for the first time since joining Major League Soccer in 2022 but was fired after a heavy defeat to New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Smith joins the MLS club in the area where his namesake, the college basketball coach Dean Smith, built his reputation as one of the best trainers in history.

"I'm honored to be appointed as the next head coach of Charlotte FC and cannot wait to start preparations for the 2024 season," Smith said in the press release announcing his hiring.

"Throughout the interview process, it was clear that this is an ambitious club with the right ingredients for success and I'm delighted to begin a new chapter in Charlotte.

"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a project with so much potential to take to new heights in Major League Soccer."

Dean Smith's last managerial job was with Leicester in the Premier League last season. Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Smith earned promotion to the Premier League in 2019 with Aston Villa, and staved off relegation the following season. Villa finished 11th in 2020-21 under Smith's tutelage.

Smith has also managed Brentford, Norwich City, Leicester and Walsall.

"We're excited to welcome Dean and his family to Charlotte to become the next head coach of Charlotte FC," said Charlotte FC owner David Tepper.

"We're confident his leadership and experience will help elevate our Club beyond its first playoff appearance into a championship team."