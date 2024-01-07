Craig Burley reacts to Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup and analyses their Premier League title hopes. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said it "does not look realistic" for Arsenal to sign a striker in January as he admits his team's goal-scoring woes have become a psychological problem.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage on Sunday as Liverpool won 2-0 at Emirates Stadium courtesy of Jakub Kiwior's 80th-minute own goal and a stoppage-time strike from Luis Díaz.

Arsenal have now scored just once from 63 shots since Christmas, increasing pressure on the club to move for a striker in the January transfer window with Brentford's Ivan Toney their top target.

However, Brentford value Toney at around £80 million and are reluctant to sell mid-season, leaving Arteta to admit a move for a natural goal scorer this month is unlikely as things stand.

Arsenal have now won just one of their last seven games in all competitions including three defeats in a row after losses to West Ham United and Fulham.

When asked whether their wasted opportunities had become a mental issue, Arteta replied: "Probably it has. Especially after today, more than it was against Fulham or West Ham before that.

Arsenal players react after conceding a goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Getty Images

"That's why I think we need to reset. This break is good. It comes in a good time. We're going to as well feel how we feel and how I feel about them in difficult moments.

"Hopefully I can see that from other people too. When things are going well, they jump on the train. Now things are difficult, let's see where they stand."

Gabriel Jesus missed the game against Liverpool with a knee problem, but Arteta expects the Brazil striker to join his teammates for a mid-season training camp in Dubai ahead of their next outing against Crystal Palace on Jan. 20.

Jesus missed three months last season with a knee problem sustained at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Arteta said: "He had some pain in his knee. We have done a scan that shows something. Hopefully it's not something big.

"It's the same knee that he had [an injury in before], so we could not take any risks. Hopefully [it is] not [a big injury]."