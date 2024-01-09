Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Arsenal eye Everton midfielder Onana

Frank Leboeuf says Chelsea is too predictable, and he doesn't see it getting better any time soon. (1:32)

The transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Arsenal monitor Onana

Chelsea look set to join the race to sign Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal have recently been linked with the 22-year-old, but it is said that talks are yet to begin over a potential deal. The Gunners are likely required to offload a player before committing to a significant transfer fee this month, with the club open to parting ways with forward Eddie Nketiah and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

That could present an opportunity for Chelsea to move ahead of the Gunners in the race for Onana's signature, amid belief that the Toffees would be willing to move him on in January if their valuation is met.

Onana, who has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, arrived at Goodison Park from Lille for a fee worth £33.5 million in 2022, and remains contracted until the summer 2027.

- A meeting is set to take place between Al Ettifaq and midfielder Jordan Henderson to discuss his future, Ben Jacobs writes. After ESPN sources reported that Ajax Amsterdam could face competition from the Bundesliga for the 33-year-old, Jacobs adds that Newcastle United are also believed to be one of the teams keeping close tabs on Henderson. Al Ettifaq, meanwhile, are looking at a potential move for Liverpool centre-back Joël Matip, who is out of contract in the summer.

- Advanced talks are underway between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich over a deal for defender Nordi Mukiele, Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports. The 26-year-old is said to be keen on the switch to the Allianz Arena, having emerged as the club's No. 1 priority in their search for a right-back.

- Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin is set to make a decision over whether to join Bayern Munich or Tottenham Hotspur, says Fabrizio Romano. Spurs were recently reported to be front-runners for his signature, but a late move by the Bundesliga champions is also set to be accepted by the Serie A club. A fee in the region of €30m has reportedly been agreed.

- Former Adelaide United captain Stefan Mauk is set to re-sign with the A-League side, according to 7News. Mauk, 28, left the Reds to join Fagiano Okayama in 2022 and, after making 60 appearances for the Japanese J2 League club, is now looking for a return home.

- The representatives of Adana Demirspor striker Mario Balotelli are working to secure a move back to Serie A, reports Foot Mercato. It is said that the 33-year-old is keen to return to Italy's top flight to have a chance of making the Italy squad for the European Championships in the summer, with Udinese and Empoli among the clubs exploring whether to make an approach for him.

- Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is happy in Turkey and isn't looking to move on this month, the Guardian says. Recent reports have indicated that he could potentially ask for a transfer, but the latest indicates that he is looking to remain in the Super Lig, where he has enjoyed a bright debut season. The 31-year-old has contributed to seven goals in 14 league games, while also scoring in the Champions League against Manchester United.