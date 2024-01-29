South Korea vs. Saudi Arabia clash means one of Asian Cup's longest title droughts will be prolonged

Open Extended Reactions

It is remarkable to think that since the second of their back-to-back triumphs in the first two editions of the AFC Asian Cup in 1960, South Korea have not won the continent's premier football tournament.

For Saudi Arabia, the wait has not been as long but still significant enough -- having last been crowned champions of Asia in 1996 following previous consecutive successes in 1984 and 1988.

Considering both have spent the last half-century widely regarded as continental powerhouses, these are records that are baffling.

Both headed into the ongoing Asian Cup once again with high hopes.

But for one of them, the title drought is set to extend for another three years at least -- and their fate could unthinkably be sealed as early as the round of 16.

There was only going to be one of the two that would be disappointed once more given the obvious fact that only one team can be crowned champions.

Yet, the minimum expectation for either would have been to reach the final on Jan. 10, or go down to a fellow heavyweight in the semifinals at the very least.

The luck of the draw -- and perhaps with South Korea having to shoulder most of the blame -- means that one will be heading home at the very first hurdle of the knockout round.

While far from dominant, Saudi Arabia achieved what was expected of them by finishing top of Group F -- with it coming the reward of avoid a fellow group winner in the last 16.

What was not expected was that the South Koreans would fail to top Group E, especially after a confident opening win over Bahrain.

A 2-2 draw with Jordan might initially have been viewed as a minor slip-up but what was to follow bordered on the incredulous -- as they finished their group-stage campaign by twice throwing away a lead in a 3-3 draw with Malaysia, who -- at 130th in the FIFA world rankings -- currently sit 107 places below South Korea.

With record four-time champions Japan also surprisingly finishing second in their group, South Korea would actually have faced off against them in an equally tantalising but premature meeting had they won Group E.

Saudi Arabia are yet to taste defeat at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but have only managed a meagre tally of four goals from their two wins and a draw in the group stage. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They avoided that fate but instead have been handed a test that is hardly any easier in the shape of the Green Falcons.

Despite the obvious challenge awaiting the two teams when they lock horns on Tuesday, both will be confident in their prospects -- and for good reason.

South Korea arguably remain the most talented outfit at the tournament, with the world-class Son Heung-Min ably backed by a supporting cast that includes fellow Europe-based stars like Kim Min-Jae, Lee Kang-In and Hwang Hee-Chan, who made a successful return from injury off the bench in the game against Malaysia.

Saudi Arabia are no slouches either and boast the reigning AFC Player of the Year in Salem Al-Dawsari, although they have been missing the creative spark that is usually provided by Salman Al-Faraj -- who has been their playmaker-in-chief over the past decade but was curiously left out of the squad by Roberto Mancini.

This has seen the Green Falcons net a rather meagre tally of four goals so far in the tournament, although the defence has held up by conceding just once.

On the contrary, South Korea are the joint-top scorers at the tournament with eight goals but incredibly also boast one of the worst defensive records with six conceded, just two less than the leakiest team in Vietnam.

In a way, the fact that neither of these two teams have been at their best could make for an even more entertaining spectacle that they would ordinarily have served up.

Still, whether it is South Korea's 68 years or the 28 years of Saudi Arabia, one of these title droughts will be extended immediately come the end of Tuesday evening.