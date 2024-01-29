Gab & Juls debate whether Al Shabab would be a good transfer for David de Gea. (1:06)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe and the Saudi Pro League, including Al Shabab, a source has told ESPN.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford last summer and despite receiving a host of offers over seven months, he remains a free agent.

The Spain international, according to a source, rejected an approach from the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in the summer but has since held talks with Al Shabab.

The 33-year-old left United after 12 years after failing to agree a new contract. United were keen to agree a deal which would have seen De Gea taking a cut in wages following Erik ten Hag's decision to pursue the signing of André Onana as his new No. 1.

Al-Shabab, 11th in the SPL table, have shown ambition this month with attempts to hire Jose Mourinho as their manager and sign Miguel Almirón from Newcastle United.

De Gea, according to a source, would prefer to resume his career in Europe but has not ruled out joining an SPL team.

Meanwhile, a source has told ESPN that SPL clubs are showing interest in Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The Brazil international has impressed in his 18 months at Craven Cottage following a £10 million ($12.7m) move from United in 2022. He has registered four Premier League assists this season after getting six last term.

Pereira has a contract at Fulham until 2026 with the option of another year and Fulham would expect a significant fee before the 28-year-old was allowed to leave.