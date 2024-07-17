Harry Kane reveals the two strikers he admires most currently in world football. (0:33)

Bayern Munich have once again gone big with their away kit with another eye-catching design that they will wear on the road for the 2024-25 season.

The Bundesliga giants wore a neon-tinged jersey which featured a map of the world across it on their travels last season.

While the jersey itself was a big hit, the campaign ended without the club winning a single trophy.

According to manufacturer Adidas, Bayern's new away shirt is inspired by the bronze statue of Bavaria, which has stood outside the Ruhmeshalle in the centre of Munich since the mid-19th century.

Clad in bearskin and holding an oak wreath aloft while stood next to a lion, the female personification of the largest state in Germany is more than 18 metres (60 feet) tall and weighs 87 tons.

The Bayern jersey features some of the colours found on the statue with the dark base covered in a blotchy graphic made up from daubs of white and aged turquoise to replicate the look of the patina that covers the famous city monument.

The club crest and sponsor logos are then overlaid in a metallic burnished bronze colour to hammer home the theme, though we can't escape the feeling that the messy, mottled pattern is reminiscent of the stains that pigeons tend to leave on statues the world over.