Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has been named in the Copa América Team of the Tournament. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is among five Argentina players included in Conmebol's 2024 Copa América team of the tournament, named over two weeks after it finished.

The Argentina captain scored only one goal and set up one more in five appearances in the Copa but made the best XI.

Messi, 37, was replaced in the second half of Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in the final on July 14 due to an ankle injury.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez, whose goal allowed Argentina to retain the title, was chosen in attack alongside Barcelona's Raphinha, the only Brazil player included.

Colombia captain James Rodríguez was named the MVP of the tournament and was selected in a three-man midfield with Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte and Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston was thrilled to be included as one of four defenders.

Johnston, who helped Canada reach the semifinals before losing to eventual champions Argentina, wrote on X: "My Spanish isn't the best but looks like a decent XI."

Colombia's Davinson Sánchez was chosen with Argentina's Cristian Romero at centre-back while Ecuador's Piero Hincapié was named at left-back.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who proved key in Argentina only conceding one goal during the tournament in the United States, was selected in goal.

Martinez also saved two efforts in a penalty shootout win over Ecuador in the quarterfinals.