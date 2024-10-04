Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola spoke evocatively of his "deep" bond with Manchester City and said that he sees winning games as the best way to defend the club.

City are being tried for 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations in front of an independent hearing that began last month. If found guilty, the club could face huge fines, points deductions and possibly even relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the scale of the charges and the severity of punishment, Guardiola said his trust in the City hierarchy remain unbroken.

"I'm part of this club, deep inside of my bones and the best way to defend the club is winning games and doing my job as best as possible. We cannot misunderstand why I am here, I am the manager, the person at the club who talks more through all the media, to send messages to fans," he said at a news conference on Friday.

"And, of course I am going to defend my club, I trust [them], since the owner, since the chairman for the relation, the CEO, and all the people working here, for many many years. I know them quite well, much more than any of you. The best way to defend is by doing our job the best, everyone working here have their own responsibility.

"The rest, of course there are situations in the eight and nine years, it always is there. Some of them expected, some of them more tough to deal with but it is what it is. No complaints and you do what you have to do. I'm part of this club, not just the manager. I love this club and it will always be that way."

Pep Guardiola's contract with Manchester City expires in 2025. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Guardiola is into his ninth season at the club, a period during which he has lifted the Premier League six times and also led the club to a first Champions League triumph in 2023. With his deal set to expire next summer, City fans are set to unveil a "We want you to stay" banner during their game against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"They have to bring me the bill I have to pay for the banner. I don't want to spend money for that reason. What can I say? Thank you so much, I fell in love since the first day I arrived here, lets see. When it's going to happen, it's going to happen." he said.

City will remain without Kevin De Bruyne for Fulham's visit. The Belgium international has missed City's last four games since picking up an injury in their Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

On Friday, Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco said De Bruyne won't be part of his side's squad for their Nations League matches this month and added that he has also asked to miss November's final two games against Italy and Israel.

When asked about the 33-year-old, Guardiola said: "How can you play for the national team when you have not played? I never understood that.

"He did not say he will retire from Belgium to me. For that game he is injured so is not available."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report