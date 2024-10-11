Rob Dawson explains what Txiki Begiristain's Manchester City exit at the end of the season might mean for the future of manager Pep Guardiola. (2:18)

Dawson: 'No huge surprise' if Guardiola follows Begiristain out of Man City (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are closing in on an agreement to appoint Hugo Viana as their next director of football, a source has told ESPN.

City are looking for a replacement for Txiki Begiristain, who has told the club he will step down at the end of the season.

Sporting Lisbon director of football Viana is the top choice to step into the role.

A source has told ESPN there is hope that the new man will be installed in January and work alongside Begiristain for six months until the end of the current campaign.

Viana spent time at Sporting, Newcastle United and Valencia as a player and won 29 caps for Portugal between 2001 and 2012.

He was appointed as Sporting's director of football in 2018 and helped the club win the Portuguese title in 2021 and 2024 despite strong competition from Benfica and FC Porto.

He's credited with bringing in Ruben Amorim as manager in 2020, who has also played a key role in returning Sporting to the top of Portuguese football.

Hugo Viana is set to join Manchester City as the director of football. Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that City also looked closely at Girona sporting director Quique Carcel before pursuing a deal for Viana.

Begiristain's decision to leave the Etihad has thrown Pep Guardiola's future into further doubt.

The pair have worked closely at City and Guardiola will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 53-year-old has so far dodged questions about whether he will sign another contract extension.

Sources have told ESPN that City want Guardiola to stay and would like an indication about his plans for the future before the new year.