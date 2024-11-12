Ecuador and FC Cincinnati player Marco Angulo has died from his injuries sustained in a car crash that also killed his former youth team teammate Roberto Cabezas, the Ecuadorian Football Association said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Angulo was a passenger in the car that crashed into a metal barrier on the Rumiñahui highway southeast of Quito on Oct. 7. The driver and Cabezas, who played for Independiente Juniors, were killed in the incident.

Angulo was left with serious head injuries and a lung contusion. He was placed in an artificial coma but died from the injuries on Monday night, the El Universo newspaper reported.

Angulo played for Ecuadorian league champion L.D.U. Quito on loan from MLS team FC Cincinnati.

Ecuador's FA said Angulo "defended the colors of our country at every opportunity he had with his talent and dedication. Marco was not only an outstanding player, but a great teammate. He leaves a deep pain in our hearts."

Angulo, a defensive midfielder, played for Ecuador Under-17s and Under-20s before making his senior debut in a friendly against Iraq in November 2022. He played in another friendly against Australia in March last year.

Angulo joined Cincinnati in December 2022 from Independiente de Valle in Ecuador and was part of Cincinnati's 2023 team that won the Supporters' Shield, playing in 24 matches and posting two assists. He was with LDU Quito the entire 2024 season.

"FC Cincinnati are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo passed away Monday night after a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month," a statement from FC Cincinnati said. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco -- a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate. He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we are thinking of and praying for his family. He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed."

MLS also issued a statement on Tuesday.

"Major League Soccer mourns the tragic passing of Marco Angulo. Marco was a talented young midfielder for FC Cincinnati last season, helping the club capture the Supporters' Shield before continuing his development on loan with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador. During this difficult time, we extend our condolences to Marco's wife and son, as well as his entire family, friends, teammates and the soccer community. He will be greatly missed."

Information from The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.