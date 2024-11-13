Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, while clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are watching closely as Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool continue. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Real Madrid step up pursuit of Florian Wirtz

- Real Sociedad's transfer supremo to leave club

- Santos eye Neymar return after promotion to Brazil's Serie A

Murillo has caught the eye with some fine performances this season. Michael Regan/Getty Images

- Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, according to Sport. The Brazilian joined Forest from Corinthians for €13m in 2023, but after impressing in the Premier League his transfer is now worth at least five times that. Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG have all shown an interest in the 22-year-old before but he does have a contract until 2028 so Forest are in full control.

- Negotiations are ongoing between Liverpool and the representatives of winger Mohamed Salah, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Both sides are said to be "far apart" in the discussions that have taken place so far, and the 32-year-old is believed to have top clubs in Europe as well as Saudi Arabia keen on signing him. Salah, who has contributed to 14 goals in 11 Premier League games this season, will see his deal enter its final six months in January.

- Several clubs in Europe are monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Patrick Berger. Negotiations are reported to be ongoing between the Bundesliga club and the 29-year-old as they look to agree on an extension, but set to enter the final six months of his deal in January, it looks as though interest could surface if he doesn't sign new terms at the Allianz Arena soon.

- Manchester United and Arsenal are competing to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, reports Bild. The 28-year-old is reported to be yet to hold talks with the Bundesliga club over a new contract, with belief that he would need to accept a salary reduction to stay at the Allianz Arena. Clubs from outside of Germany's top flight will be able to make an approach for him in January regarding a pre-transfer agreement, and the latest indicates that he could have the option of making a return to the Premier League.

- Manchester City are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, reports Football Insider. The Citizens are reported to be considering activating the 25-year-old's £50m release clause in January, as manager Pep Guardiola looks to reinforce his midfield after Rodri's injury. Zubimendi previously turned down a move to Liverpool in the summer, and he is reported to be seen as a more feasible option to Atalanta's Éderson, who is also on the Premier League champions' radar.

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop explores why Liverpool should give Mohamed Salah a new deal.

If anyone were starting to doubt Salah's worthiness of getting a new Liverpool contract, his performances this season will have surely silenced them. The Egypt international has scored 45 Premier League goals from 124 shots on goal (above) since 2022-23 and has already posted an impressive tally of 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this term, becoming the first Premier League player to hit double figures in both departments. According to Opta, he is currently averaging a goal contribution every 67.4 minutes for Liverpool, which represents his best ever minutes-per-G/A average in a season for the club. It is little wonder, then, that other teams are monitoring his situation, with his contract expiring in the summer. Despite the fact he turns 33 next year, Salah is showing no signs of slowing down and would be a welcome addition to many top teams in Europe and beyond. But he is settled in Cheshire and has so far given no indication that he is seeking a move away from Anfield. The sticking point is likely to be the financial terms of any potential new deal, with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) typically refraining from handing out big-money contracts to players in the latter stages of their careers. However, on this season's evidence, Salah should be the exception to that rule.

- If England winger Jack Grealish leaves Manchester City then Tottenham would be interested in signing him, though they have also been chasing Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid's dilemma for January is whether to focus on "the academy, or their wallet." Madrid are looking for players amid a defensive injury crisis, but haven't yet decided if they'll make a January signing or rely on youngsters. The player they're most keen on is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he wouldn't be an option until next summer when his contract at Anfield expires. (Marca)

- Lille striker Jonathan David has Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer. (Tuttosport)

- Chelsea, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are tracking 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo. (O Jogo)

- Manchester United allowed left-back Alvaro Carreras to join Benfica in the summer but are considering actioning a clause to re-sign the 21-year-old now. (Marca)

- Talks have stalled between Barcelona and midfielder Frenkie de Jong over a new contract. The 27-year-old is reported to have ignored the Blaugana's most recent offer of a long-term extension and is in "no rush" to sign a new deal. (Sport)

- Juventus are looking to land unhappy Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January. (Tuttosport)

- Real Betis legend Joaquin says he wouldn't rule out a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in January, although right now there's "nothing" going on between them. Ceballos is a Betis youth product who left for Madrid in 2017. (Cadena SER)

- Having sacked Ivan Juric after less than two months in charge, Roma are in advanced talks to bring back coach Claudio Ranieri, who announced his retirement from club management after helping Cagliari avoid relegation from Serie A at the end of the 2023-24 season. (Ansa)

- Santos have joined the race to sign Brazilian forward Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, the club's president has revealed. Gabigol announced this week he will not sign a new contract with Flamengo with his current deal expiring in December. (ESPN Brasil)

- Veteran defender Nacho Fernandez has ruled out a return to Real Madrid after the 34-year-old joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah in the summer. (Cope)

- Juventus are reported to be considering PSG defender Milan Skriniar as a solution to their burgeoning injury crisis. Skriniar has featured just four times in Ligue 1 this term under Luis Enrique, while Thiago Motta's team have suffered ACL injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to leave them short at the back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Arsenal are interested in a move for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui. (Ekrem Konur)

- Three Premier League clubs are tracking Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. (Calciomercato)

- Liverpool are interested in FC Nordsjaelland left-back Daniel Svensson. (TeamTalk)

- Atletico Madrid are considering a move for 18-year-old Hertha Berlin striker Ibrahim Maza. (AS)

- Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and versatile forward Leandro Trossard over a new long-term contract extension at the Emirates Stadium. (Football Insider)

- Boca Juniors midfielder Cristian Medina is closing in on a €15m move to Fenerbahce, having agreed terms on a five-year contract until the summer of 2030. (AS' Eduardo Burgos)

- Aston Villa and Crystal Palace could join Liverpool, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. He is also on the radar of Juventus and AC Milan. (Ekrem Konur)

- There is growing optimism from Barcelona regarding a new contract extension for midfielder Pedri. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Fenerbahce have made an approach to Al Nassr over a potential move for attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca. (Rudy Galetti)

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign a striker, with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres is reported as a potential option. (Calciomercato)