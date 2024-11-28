Transfer rumors, news: Messi could extend his Miami contract

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi could be set to extend his stay in MLS with Inter Miami, while Bayern Munich hope AC Milan's Theo Hernández can replace Real Madrid-linked Alphonso Davies. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Luis Suárez signs Inter Miami contract extension

- Naeher: 'Nervous' to tell Hayes about retiring

- LAFC declines 2025 option for club legend Vela

Will Lionel Messi agree to a new deal with Inter Miami? (Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Negotiations over a new contract are ongoing between the representatives of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, reports AS. The MLS club are reported to be "working tirelessly" to sign the 37-year-old Argentina international to a new deal, amid plans to secure his future at the club through 2026. The Herons, who recently appointed Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano as head coach, also announced that striker Luis Suárez signed a new one-year contract at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has also stated that he "expects" Messi to stay at the club after his contract expires next year.

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández has been placed on Bayern Munich's short list, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is said that the 27-year-old is seen as an ideal successor for Alphonso Davies, who has shown no sign of wanting to pen an extension before his contract expires at the Allianz Arena next summer. The Bundesliga club are anticipating interest from Real Madrid for the signature of Davies, but they could reportedly face competition from Manchester United for Hernández, with the Premier League side also keen on his services.

- Borussia Dortmund aren't considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Despite some reports indicating that the 27-year-old was on BVB's radar, it looks as though a move isn't on the cards. Nkunku's future remains uncertain at Stamford Bridge, with just one start from 11 Premier League appearances. He arrived in West London from RB Leipzig for a fee of £52 million in the summer of 2023.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the situation of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, reports Ekrem Konur. Arsenal and Newcastle United are reported to be pondering a move in January for the 25-year-old, but it is said that he is also being monitored by Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Bees are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40m to part ways with him.

- Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, reports Rudy Galetti. The Red Devils are reported to have added the 27-year-old to their short list as one of their top options amid their search for a new left-back, with the belief that a deal could be straightforward to secure. Chilwell has made just one appearance this season as a substitute in the Carabao Cup, with manager Enzo Maresca looking to move him on in the next transfer window.