Maya Yoshida and the LA Galaxy lift the club's record sixth MLS Cup after a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. (0:30)

CARSON, Calif. -- Head coach Greg Vanney said the LA Galaxy are "on top again" after defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday and claiming their first MLS Cup title in 10 years.

"This is kind of the stamp that we're back," Vanney said postgame. "At the Galaxy, it's about winning championships and I think that was, going into this week, that was the thing. We've proven, I think, that we're back as an organization and now it's to prove that we're back as champions and we're on top again.

"These guys did it and they cemented their legacy."

Heading into the final, the league-leading five-time winners aimed to snap a title drought that went back to 2014. Despite their successful bounce-back season in 2024 that earned the team the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, there were initial worries regarding Saturday's championship that wouldn't feature injured star and MLS Best XI winner Riqui Puig.

"As a group, he deserved [the title] just as much as we did," goalkeeper John McCarthy said. "It was a total group effort, and today, it showed even though he wasn't on the field. We did it for him just like we did it for the group."

That effort meant that non-marquee options such as Gastón Brugman and Marky Delgado needed to compensate for Puig's absence in the midfield. While Delgado provided an assist for Dejan Joveljic's eventual game-winner in the first half, Brugman, who was selected as the game's MVP, provided the pass for Joseph Paintsil's opening goal in the ninth.

"I dreamed it yesterday and I dreamed of something else that I could give to the team," Brugman said postgame about his impact and first start of the playoffs. "I was able to do it, it was great to see them, see the team with hunger, and it was exciting and we were the deserved winners."

On the other end of the pitch, the Red Bulls lamented their poor start that allowed two goals in the early stages.

"We weren't that aggressive as we should be, maybe not that clever with the ball [during] the first 15 minutes," said Red Bulls playmaker Emil Forsberg. "But as well, we played against a very good team, they're gonna create chances, they scored two good goals."

The result proved to be a difficult one for the Cinderella side that made history as the lowest seed (No. 7 in the Eastern Conference) to qualify for an MLS Cup final.

"What I can say is always the same, I love these guys, how the reaction was," Red Bulls coach Sandro Schwarz said. "Now they are in the locker room. For sure, some guys they are crying.

"Sometimes it's tough when you lose the final, but also [we need] to use this experience to create the next energy, the next intensity."

The Galaxy, who are the league's all-time leaders in titles with six, now have two more Cup wins than the next closest team in D.C. United. The Red Bulls, meanwhile, remain one of three original MLS clubs -- alongside the New England Revolution and FC Dallas -- to have never lifted the Cup.