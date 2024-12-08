New York Red Bulls can build on loss to fuel MLS Cup dream

Maya Yoshida and the LA Galaxy lift the club's record sixth MLS Cup after a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

CARSON, Calif. -- Let's give some credit to the New York Red Bulls. When the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs began what seemed an eternity ago in October, very few had faith in the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed.

Defeating 2023 champions Columbus Crew was a miracle in itself in Round 1, so what do you then call a run that included a conference semifinal victory over bitter rivals New York City FC, and a narrow conference final win over Orlando City SC that cemented the Red Bulls as the lowest-ever seeded team to qualify for the MLS Cup title match?

Walking in with the 2,200 Red Bulls fans who made the trip to watch the MLS Cup final at LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, there was a sense that one more footballing phenomenon could occur. And not just any marvel, but a first-ever MLS Cup title.

"There's something different in the air, it smells different, it tastes different," said Eric Vividor, a Red Bulls fan from the Bronx who chatted with ESPN on the half-mile march that included blinding smoke and chants from the raucous crowd at 10 a.m. "If Red Bull picks up that cup title, you're going to see a lot of grown men cry."

Those emotions are understandable. The only thing that could rival and surpass the lengthy trip from the New York metro area to Los Angeles -- which can then be an adventure from LAX to Carson -- is the enduring period of mental anguish that fans of the Red Bulls have suffered.

Moments of heartbreak after heartbreak have emerged in the playoffs, from the MetroStars era that began in the 1990s, to the modern rebranding under the new ownership of the Red Bull corporate umbrella. Although Vividor praised the financial support that those in charge provided to fans for Saturday's game -- he claimed the tickets were covered for supporters that showed proof of travel information -- there was still a sense that ownership landed short of his overall desires.

Remember, this isn't a club that's aiming to make the signing of legends like Thierry Henry anymore.

"We've asked for more growth since before we got into the playoffs," Vividor explained. "It's something that we've demanded from not only the front office, but Red Bull Global because we're an original team, we've been rebranded, we're part of a system that has money. Why are you not investing more in us?"

Unfortunately for Vividor and the thousands who created a sea of red in the upper stands at Dignity Health Sports Park, the team also landed just short on the field as well.

In a match that the Galaxy would go on to win 2-1, the Red Bulls, often chippy with their high pressing and aggression, appeared caught off-guard by the hosts employing a similar style of play. Without the injured star Riqui Puig, a free-roaming No. 10, the Galaxy then decided to pack the midfield with more pragmatic figures that helped outpace and outmuscle the visitors.

"We weren't that aggressive as we should be, maybe not that clever with the ball [during] the first 15 minutes," Red Bulls playmaker Emil Forsberg said postmatch. "But as well, we played against a very good team, they're gonna create chances, they scored two good goals."

play 0:42 Joseph Paintsil puts Galaxy ahead with tidy finish Joseph Paintsil shows off Riqui Puig's jersey after opening the scoring for the LA Galaxy vs. the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup.

With their backs against the wall after allowing goals from Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic, the Red Bulls were then given a lifeline through a scrappy corner that led to a close-range opportunity from defender Sean Nelis, who cut the Galaxy's lead in half.

Thanks to the 28th minute goal, the sea of red erupted in one bright corner of the Dignity Health Sports Park stands. At the half-time whistle and just down 2-1, there were cheers from the Red Bulls faithful, including one supporter that waved soccer's ever-present "Believe" sign that was inspired by hit TV show "Ted Lasso."

In the locker room, Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz pushed to rejuvenate his squad. As part of his gameplan, he asked for higher pressing, for forward Lewis Morgan to drift to the right, more deep runs from his full-backs, to play quickly, and most importantly, to play simple.

"We lost the first 15 minutes of the game," the coach said. "But now it's possible to change the result and to believe."

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Following a quiet start after the midway break, the Red Bulls did in fact look like they believed they could do it. As opposed to the three shots in the first 45 minutes, they doubled the tally with six in the second half. Full-backs and midfielders ran forward and forced a couple of saves and a high claim from Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy, but it just wasn't enough.

As the clock ticked closer to full-time, the match began to look like one of the many tight clashes that the No. 7 seed has had this season. Were it not for some of those lapses earlier on in the tournament, which notably had a diminished role from the once injured Forsberg, perhaps it would have been the underdogs themselves who would have hosted the final in the east coast and had the upper-hand.

A day earlier, Forsberg hinted at some of their performances that ultimately unravelled into an average 11W-14D-9L record.

"The guys played very good games," the Swedish playmaker said on Friday when defending his team's poor run when he was unavailable. "We just couldn't finish them."

The same could be said for Saturday once the final whistle solidified a 2-1 loss. Nonetheless, Schwarz and his team could hold their heads high.

"What I can say is always the same, I love these guys, how the reaction was [in the second half]," the Red Bulls head coach said. "Now they are in the locker room. For sure, some guys they are crying ... sometimes it's tough when you lose the final but also [we need] to use this experience to create the next energy, the next intensity."

play 0:39 Sean Nealis' volley gives Red Bulls hope in MLS Cup Sean Nealis hits a sweet volley to bring the New York Red Bulls within a goal of the LA Galaxy in the MLS Cup.

That is key for the Red Bulls. Saturday will be immensely painful for the team and fanbase, but the fact that they got to experience the final and keep the Galaxy on their toes, is invaluable.

Keep in mind, the Red Bulls accomplished this playoff run after winning just 32% of their regular season matches. If you ask fans at the beginning of the year, or perhaps even in mid-October, if they expected to reach this final, they'd likely give you some strange looks.

There's something undeniably fertile to build off, and if 2024 spun the heads of playoff opponents like the Crew, NYCFC, and Orlando, perhaps the same could be done with investment for the franchise that can sometimes feel like the "ugly stepchild of Red Bull Global," to quote Vividor, the fan in attendance.

If this year was a sign of promise for the Red Bulls, then 2025 should be one in which the ceiling and potential should be raised for the team that is no longer in the high-flying Supporters' Shield era between 2015-2018. After making it into the final, there's undoubtedly going to be renewed support from those in the stands, so why not keep that momentum going with more roster investment?

Maybe then we'll see the miracle of the first-ever MLS Cup title for the Red Bulls, and perhaps, some grown men crying.