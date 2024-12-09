Open Extended Reactions

Federico Valverde admitted it is "tough" to see Real Madrid struggling in Europe -- a situation they "aren't used to" -- as the Champions League holders prepare to face Atalanta on Tuesday.

Madrid are in 24th place in the league phase standings, the final qualifying spot for the playoff round, after a difficult start to the campaign which has included defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool.

Those results have left the LaLiga giants with just six points from five Champions League games ahead of their last three league phase matches with Atalanta, Salzburg and Brest.

"It's tough, obviously," midfielder Valverde said in a news conference in Bergamo on Monday, when asked how it felt to see Madrid 24th in the 36-team table. "At this club we aren't used to these moments, we're used to being near the top, and being more calm in this competition. But it's part of football, part of the process, we have to work hard."

Madrid have had to deal with a string of injuries this season, with defenders Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal the two key long-term absentees.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo would both undergo fitness tests in training on Monday to determine their involvement against Atalanta.

Federico Valverde was speaking at a news conference ahead of Real Madrid's game against Atalanta. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Vinícius suffered a hamstring injury last month, while Rodrygo missed Saturday's 3-0 league win at Girona.

"Vinícius is fine," Ancelotti said. "We'll have to evaluate him. The training session today will be important, and for Rodrygo too. [Jude] Bellingham is fine, he's recovered completely [from Saturday]. The only two doubts are Vinícius and Rodrygo. They'll train and then we'll decide."

Ancelotti praised Bellingham, who has scored five goals in his last five LaLiga appearances after failing to find the net in the first three months of the season.

"[Bellingham] hasn't changed much," Ancelotti said. "The team's form has changed. We're playing better up front with more mobility, and he's taking advantage of that. He's scoring again, but his attitude on the pitch hasn't changed, offensively and defensively he contributes, even if he doesn't score in every game."

The coach also confirmed that Endrick and Arda Güler would not be leaving Madrid on loan in January, asking for "patience" with the two young talents.