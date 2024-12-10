Open Extended Reactions

Marta has plated in six FIFA World Cup tournaments. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Brazil legend Marta has said she does not plan to play at the 2027 Women's World Cup which will be held in her home country.

Marta, 38, who helped Brazil win silver at the Paris Olympics in August, has already competed in six World Cups.

She is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 119 goals and is also the top scorer in World Cup history with 17 goals.

"I've said several times that my goal is not to play in the World Cup, but at the same time I want to continue contributing to the team," Marta told ESPN Brasil.

"It has to be something natural, I have to deserve it. It's not an objective as a player. Not that I don't feel capable of playing, but then we're talking about 2027."

Although Marta was left out of Brazil's warm-up games in October and November, national team coach Arthur Elias did not rule out calling up the Orlando Pride forward in the future. "I believe in Elias' work," Marta said.

"Taking younger players, that you have to test, that you have to give opportunities to. We have a very good base. I will always be willing to help, if not as a player, as an advisor, being close to them. It's my life regardless of whether I play or not."

Marta, who captained Orlando Pride to their first NWSL Championship in November, said she wants to continue playing until 2027.

"I want to play for a couple more years," the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year said.

"But I want to play in a light way, not have this weight that I've carried all my life from being at club and national team. I'm living a magical moment in my career. I never imagined at 38 years old I would be feeling good, playing well, winning titles. Situations like this motivate you and I have in mind to continue playing for another two years."