Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal keen on Vlahović in January

Arsenal are eyeing a January move for Juventus' Dušan Vlahović, while Real Madrid's interest in Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez has been revealed. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

- Arsenal eye ex-Man Utd sporting director Ashworth - sources

- Mourinho wants 'justice' over Man City charges

- Gómez's Miami-Brighton move sets MLS record

Will Arsenal sign Juventus' Dušan Vlahović in January? (Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

- Arsenal could make a move to try and sign Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović in January, reports TeamTalk. The 24-year-old's Juve contract is set to expire in 2026, which could allow interested clubs to sign him for a cut-price fee. While Arsenal also admire Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Vlahović is viewed as a more "gettable target" who could be available for as little as $68.5 million in January.

- Manchester United could be persuaded to let Lisandro Martínez leave the club if Real Madrid step up their interest in the defender, TalkSPORT has reported. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is one of several Premier League stars being tracked by Los Blancos, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also on their shortlist.

- Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is being closely monitored by Bayern Munich, Florian Plettenberg reports. The 22-year-old is viewed as a potential successor to Manuel Neuer, should the heir-apparent Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at Stuttgart, not deliver.

- Nico Williams has expressed his desire to join Barcelona and is "sending signals" to the Catalan giants, reports Sport. The Athletic Club winger was heavily linked with a move to Barça in the summer, but the absence of a guaranteed registration fee saw negotiations break down between the player and the club. The 21-year-old now has "more interest" in making the switch, although Barcelona are said to be looking at alternative transfer options.

- Rangers are set to offer Croatian side NK Osijek €3m for defensive-midfielder Marko Soldo, Ekrem Konur reports. The 21-year-old has been a regular starter for Osijek this season, contributing four goals and four assists in 16 league games to date. Soldo is also a Croatia Under-21 international who has played 10 times for the side since making his debut last September.