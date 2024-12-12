Open Extended Reactions

Alex Greenwood suffered an apparent knee injury in Man City's UWCL victory over St. Pölten. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

England and Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood was stretchered off in the club's Women's Champions League win over St. Pölten on Thursday.

City earned a 2-0 win after second-half goals from Lily Murphy and Kerstin Casparij. However, Greenwood's injury put a sour note on an otherwise successful evening.

Greenwood appeared to have suffered a knee injury following a tackle with Melanie Brunnthaler and received lengthy medical attention.

City have already lost stars Vivianne Miedema and Lauren Hempto knee injuries this season.