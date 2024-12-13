Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- It is a new-look Singapore outfit that will be looking to reach the semifinals of ASEAN Championship for only the second time in six editions over the next fortnight or so.

With just seven players in the side boasting over 50 caps to their names, and fresh faces such as naturalised midfielder Kyoga Nakamura and up-and-coming prospects Jordan Emaviwe and Abdul Rasaq Akeem appearing on the region's biggest stage for the first time, it may seem that this is a transitional tournament for the Lions.

There, however, already has been a statement of intent with Singapore coach Tsutomu Ogura issuing a target of winning every match they play, which -- by default -- translates into a target of going all the way and winning a first ASEAN crown since 2012.

It is a sentiment that has also rubbed off on his squad, who still have several campaigners who have seen it all before.

Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin, Izwan Mahbud and Shahdan Sulaiman were all part of that victorious team of 2012.

That triumph came just a bit too early for Faris Ramli, their junior by a couple of years whose senior international debut came the following year, although he has been a key part of the national team setup for over a decade now and is fast closing in on a century of caps.

Faris is among just a handful of players at the tournament with a proven X-factor ability, having often come up with a match-defining moment of brilliance throughout his career.

This unique skillset of his will be even more crucial for Singapore especially given they are without some notable stars, including main striker Ikhsan Fandi -- who is still only 25 but is already the nation's 7th-highest scorer of all time.

Nonetheless, rather than hope to take more of the spotlight, Faris is eager to share it as he believes a well-rounded team effort will be key to the Lions' prospects.

"Everybody can see this is a new team with new faces," Faris told ESPN on the eve of the tournament. "Definitely, there's goals in this team and not just from the attacking-third [players].

"This team can produce some special moments but only if we work together. There's no one player that can change the game all by themselves. I can safely say there's no Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi.

"Everyone is on the same page and knows that, if we all give 100%, there's an opportunity for us here."

After sitting out the opening round of matches with a bye, the Lions got their Group A campaign underway on Wednesday with a narrow 2-1 win over Cambodia that really should have been more comfortable -- after Faris and Shawal Anuar were both gifted goals by mistakes from opposition goalkeeper Vireak Dara in the opening 16 minutes.

Singapore were admittedly able to benefit from the errors through some commendable pressing, with Faris later named Player of the Match for his lively display down the left.

While the result was an important one, the performance left Ogura demanding more from his charges -- a sentiment that Faris echoed in the postmatch news conference.

"The coach gave us the instructions but we, as the players, need to take responsibility," Faris stated.

"We're able to do what he asks of us in training. While the team now has a lot of inexperienced or younger players, that is no excuse. We need to convert what we do in training to the game.

"We're frustrated at ourselves. If we want to win the tournament, we'll have to improve. The fans are behind us so there's no two ways about it."