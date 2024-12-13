Michail Antonio was involved in a car crash in Essex last weekend. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has said the team will visit forward Michail Antonio in hospital this weekend after he was involved in a car crash.

Antonio underwent surgery for a lower-limb fracture after his Ferrari was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Epping, Essex after which he was airlifted to a central London hospital.

We are going to visit him today or tomorrow," Lopetegui told a news conference on Friday.

"But the main thing is we are happy because he is recovering well. We are close to him and his family and we wish him the best for the next days.

"The best news about Michail Antonio was that he was able to talk with us before the [Wolves] match, [because] looking at the car crash, it was one miracle [he was OK].

"Now he is strong, he is recovering himself in the next months to be a man first and then a player."

West Ham paid tribute to Antonio before their clash with Wolves on Monday by wearing his No. 9 jersey during their warmup, while Tomás Soucek held up nine fingers following his opening goal before Jarrod Bowen held an Antonio shirt to the crowd as he celebrated his 72nd-minute winner