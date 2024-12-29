Steven Fletcher proved Wrexham's saviour for the second-straight match after his 91st minute goal against Wigan gave his side a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Three days after he scored an 88th minute penalty to earn a 2-1 win against Blackpool, Fletcher secured all three points again for Wrexham as they re-claimed second spot in League One.

Winger Ryan Barnett gave Wrexham the lead in the second-half before Wigan hit back thanks to Joe Hugill 20 minutes later.

Wrexham looked on course for their third draw in four matches, before Fletcher controlled a cross from captain James McLean with his chest before his deflected shot landed in the back of the net.

The win caps off another successful year for Wrexham, who were promoted for the second season in-a-row following a second-place finish in League Two in April.

Wrexham -- owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds -- head into the new year behind Birmingham City, who have two games in hand.