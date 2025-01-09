Open Extended Reactions

Liga MX side Pumas UNAM is in discussions with Houston Dynamo FC regarding the possible acquisition of Panama international midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, sources confirmed to ESPN.

One source with direct knowledge of the talks told ESPN that "there is still a ways to go" in terms of getting a deal completed.

Carrasquilla, 26, has been with Houston for parts of four seasons, having initially impressed while on loan in 2021. He has since become a mainstay in manager Ben Olsen's squad, and was part of the Dynamo's successful run to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup title. Carrasquilla's time in Houston has seen him score 11 goals in 116 league and cup appearances.

The Panama City, Panama native began his professional career in his home country with Tauro FC in 2014. He spent two seasons in Spain with second-tier side FC Cartagena.

At international level, Carrasquilla has represented Panama 63 times, scoring twice. He was part of the squad that eliminated the U.S. at last summer's Copa América, though his red card against the USMNT meant he only made two appearances in the tournament.

Goal.com was among the outlets to first report Pumas' interest.

Pumas, fresh off a quarterfinal finish in the 2024 Apertura, start the 2025 Clausura on Jan. 12 against Necaxa.