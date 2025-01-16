        <
        >

          Brentford vs. Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

          play
          Slot 'really positive' despite 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest (2:03)

          Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side had "total domination" in their game vs. Nottingham Forest despite the 1-1 draw. (2:03)

          • ESPN
          Jan 16, 2025, 12:58 PM

          Arne Slot's Liverpool side head to Brentford on Saturday as they look to get back onto winning form following a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

          Captain Virgil van Dijk dismissed any fears Liverpool have stumbled in their title bid after the draw. His side have won three of their past seven Premier League games but sit with a four-point lead over title rivals Arsenal, with a game in hand.

          They also lost their Carabao Cup semifinal first leg match to Tottenham last week.

          - Premier League table

          Brentford host the Premier League leaders having held the previously dominant Manchester City to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

          Here is everything you need to know.

          Key details:

          Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

          Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

          Referee: Andy Madley

          VAR: Paul Tierney

          How to watch:

          The match is not available to watch in the UK but will be available on Peacock in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team news:

          Brentford

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, OUT
          Josh Dasilva, M, OUT
          Aaron Hickey, M, OUT
          Thiago, F, OUT
          Gustavo Nunes, F, OUT
          Ethan Pinnock, D, OUT

          Liverpool

          Joe Gomez, D, OUT

          Expected lineup:

          Brentford

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
          CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt
          LW Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Liverpool

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Virgil van Dijk | CB Ibrahima Konaté | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Alexis Mac Allister | DM Ryan Gravenberch
          LW Cody Gakpo | CM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Stats:

          To be provided by ESPN's statistics and information group.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Who could Liverpool replace Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk with?
          Liverpool are facing a problem. In six months they could lose three of their best players -- Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk -- for nothing when their contracts expire.

          FA Cup draw: Liverpool travel to Plymouth in fourth round
          Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to the Championship's bottom club Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Leyton Orient or Derby County drawn to face Manchester City.

          Second-tier Plymouth stun Brentford in FA Cup giant-killing
          Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle produced an FA Cup giant-killing on Saturday as they stunned Premier League side Brentford in the third round at the Gtech Community Stadium.