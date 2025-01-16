Brentford vs. Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arne Slot's Liverpool side head to Brentford on Saturday as they look to get back onto winning form following a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Captain Virgil van Dijk dismissed any fears Liverpool have stumbled in their title bid after the draw. His side have won three of their past seven Premier League games but sit with a four-point lead over title rivals Arsenal, with a game in hand.
They also lost their Carabao Cup semifinal first leg match to Tottenham last week.
Brentford host the Premier League leaders having held the previously dominant Manchester City to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.
Key details:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: Paul Tierney
How to watch:
The match is not available to watch in the UK but will be available on Peacock in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team news:
Brentford
Kristoffer Ajer, D, OUT
Josh Dasilva, M, OUT
Aaron Hickey, M, OUT
Thiago, F, OUT
Gustavo Nunes, F, OUT
Ethan Pinnock, D, OUT
Liverpool
Joe Gomez, D, OUT
Expected lineup:
Brentford
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt
LW Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Liverpool
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Virgil van Dijk | CB Ibrahima Konaté | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Alexis Mac Allister | DM Ryan Gravenberch
LW Cody Gakpo | CM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Stats:
Latest news and analysis:
