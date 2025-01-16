Brentford vs. Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side had "total domination" in their game vs. Nottingham Forest despite the 1-1 draw. (2:03)

Arne Slot's Liverpool side head to Brentford on Saturday as they look to get back onto winning form following a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Captain Virgil van Dijk dismissed any fears Liverpool have stumbled in their title bid after the draw. His side have won three of their past seven Premier League games but sit with a four-point lead over title rivals Arsenal, with a game in hand.

They also lost their Carabao Cup semifinal first leg match to Tottenham last week.

Brentford host the Premier League leaders having held the previously dominant Manchester City to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Paul Tierney

How to watch:

The match is not available to watch in the UK but will be available on Peacock in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Brentford

Kristoffer Ajer, D, OUT

Josh Dasilva, M, OUT

Aaron Hickey, M, OUT

Thiago, F, OUT

Gustavo Nunes, F, OUT

Ethan Pinnock, D, OUT

Liverpool

Joe Gomez, D, OUT

Expected lineup:

Brentford

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev

CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt

LW Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Liverpool

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Virgil van Dijk | CB Ibrahima Konaté | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Alexis Mac Allister | DM Ryan Gravenberch

LW Cody Gakpo | CM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Stats:

Latest news and analysis:

