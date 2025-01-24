Open Extended Reactions

Austin FC announced the acquisition Friday of Albania forward Myrto Uzuni for a club-record transfer fee.

Multiple reports put the price tag at $12.3 million to acquire the 29-year-old from Spain's second-division Granada CF.

Uzuni joins Austin as a designated player on a guaranteed three-year contract with an option for 2028.

"One of the main reasons I want to join Austin FC is the ambition that Anthony Precourt and Rodolfo Borrell have for this team, which matches my own ambition always to succeed with a winning mentality," said Uzuni, who will wear the No. 10 jersey.

"I can tell Austin fans that I will do everything in my power to score goals and help the team push toward achieving our objectives. I'm coming here to break records."

Uzuni tallied 49 goals and eight assists in 106 matches with Granada over the past three seasons, including 14 goals in 18 league matches this season.

"Myrto has shown himself to be a prolific goalscorer in every team and league where he has previously played," said Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

"His high work rate during games, finishing ability, ambition, determination, and versatility to be able to play both centrally and in the wide areas will all be big assets. We're very excited to have him join."

Since turning pro in 2013, Uzuni has accumulated 126 goals and 42 assists over 322 matches in Albania, Croatia, Hungary and Spain. Internationally, he has five goals and seven assists in 38 caps with Albania.

The transfer fee breaks the previous club record of a reported $10 million set earlier this offseason to acquire Brandon Vasquez from Mexico's CF Monterrey.