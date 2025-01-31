Stars and Stripes: 2025 Club World Cup ball goes full USA

Open Extended Reactions

Adidas have gone full Stars and Stripes for the 2025 Club World Cup ball. adidas

With mere months before the tournament gets underway, the official match ball for the 2025 Club World Cup has been unveiled by Adidas.

Hosted by the United States, the newly expanded 32-team tournament is set to kick off on June 14 when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face Egyptian side Al Ahly in the opening game.

The match ball they will be using for the occasion is suitably patriotic and leans heavily on the renowned national colours of the host nation. Indeed, the design incorporates a prominent star-spangled graphic in the red, white and blue of the United States.

Formally designated as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ball, it's certainly as emblematic as it is visually striking. In fact, the only thing missing is the bald eagle.