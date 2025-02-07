Women's Champions League draw: The Man City vs. Chelsea show

Emily Keogh reacts to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw that pits WSL contenders Chelsea and Man City against each other. (1:16)

The road to Lisbon has reached its first big turn with the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal ties now confirmed.

The headline fixture is Manchester City vs. Chelsea, but the others -- Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona, Bayern Munich vs. Lyon, and Arsenal vs. Real Madrid -- are pretty good. Though you might be sick of watching City vs. Chelsea by the second leg. (Find out why below.)

The quarterfinal first legs will take place on March 18-19, with the return legs held March 26-27. The semifinals will be staged April 19-20 and April 26-27.

This year's final will be held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24.

REAL MADRID VS. ARSENAL

Arsenal have been in impressive form since Renée Slegers took charge of the first team, initially as interim and now as permanent head coach. The team went on an 11-game unbeaten run before falling to Chelsea in the Women's Super League (WSL) in January. Despite that setback, the squad have grown in confidence and cohesion under the Dutch manager.

The turning point of their season came in the Champions League opener, a 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, which ultimately led to the departure of former boss Jonas Eidevall. However, Arsenal responded in style, winning all their remaining group stage matches to finish top.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured second place behind Chelsea, losing both encounters with the WSL champions but winning all their other fixtures. Domestically, they sit five points behind Liga F leaders and reigning champions Barcelona. With both teams boasting a rich -- though often unpredictable -- history in the competition, this promises to be a fascinating matchup.

The key player who could decide it for each team

Arsenal: Mariona Caldentey. The former Champions League winner will be a crucial figure for Arsenal, having already proven her ability to change games. Equally effective on the wing or in a central role, her experience in high-stakes European matches -- including knockouts and finals -- gives her an edge. With a winning pedigree and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at this level, she should be a game-changer for Arsenal.

Real Madrid: Linda Caicedo. The 19-year-old has emerged as a key player for Madrid, netting three goals in six Champions League appearances this season. Her blistering pace and ability to dismantle defences make her a constant threat. While Arsenal boast one of the WSL's strongest defensive records this season, containing Caicedo will be a true test of their resilience.

Who advances?

Arsenal. Given their tenacity and hunger for trophies, they seem more likely to secure a spot in the semifinals. Though Madrid will not make it easy, the Gunners' star-studded squad and experience in crunch fixtures puts them just ahead of their Spanish rivals.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play four times in under two weeks. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

MANCHESTER CITY VS. CHELSEA

The fans wanted a blockbuster WSL clash on the European stage and now they've got it. What they might not have expected, however, is four Chelsea vs. Manchester City showdowns packed into just 12 days.

With UEFA yet to confirm the exact dates, the two sides will first battle for silverware in the League Cup final on March 15, before meeting again in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Their domestic rivalry continues on March 23 in the WSL, before the decisive second leg in Europe just days later.

This intense schedule could work in both teams' favour, offering momentum and familiarity, or it could prove to be a major challenge, with fatigue and psychological battles playing a crucial role. Either way, fans are in for a thrilling series of high-stakes encounters.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Sonia Bompastor, dropping points only once in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Meanwhile, Manchester City have struggled with injuries and form, slipping out of the WSL title race and trailing Chelsea by 12 points in the league. Having added two-time Champions League winner Keira Walsh and one of the world's best defenders in Naomi Girma, their squad depth is scary.

With everything on the line, this clash promises to be one of the defining matchups of the season.

The key player who could decide it for each team

Chelsea: Mayra Ramírez. The striker is a game-changer for Chelsea. Her relentless tenacity, prolific goal-scoring ability, and imposing physicality make her a nightmare for defenders. The Colombia international has already proven difficult to contain and, with City battling injuries, the stage is set for her to shine on the big stage. If she delivers, Chelsea could be well on their way to the semifinals.

Manchester City: Khadija Shaw. If Shaw returns to full fitness and form, she will be City's best hope of breaking down Chelsea's resilient defence. The Jamaica striker has been a talismanic presence for City, with her clinical finishing, physical dominance, and ability to create chances out of nothing. Her movement and composure in front of goal make her a constant threat and if she's firing on all cylinders, she could be the difference-maker.

Who advances?

Chelsea. There is very little argument against the Blues reaching the semifinals. While City will put up a good contest, their track record compared to Chelsea is not comparable.

WOLFSBURG VS. BARCELONA

This quarterfinal clash will be a rematch of the 2022-23 final. After failing to progress past the qualifying stage last season -- as they fell to Paris FC in the second round -- Wolfsburg enter this campaign with a point to prove. Determined to reclaim their status among Europe's elite, they'll be hungry to take down the defending champions. Though they are in a period of turmoil, with a string of players exiting the club already and several others reported to be leaving in the summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain the dominant force in European football, having won the last two Champions League titles emphatically. However, key player departures and the exit of former manager Jonatan Giráldez to Washington Spirit have exposed some vulnerabilities. With cracks beginning to show after their first defeat in 46 Liga F games last weekend to Levante, this could be the perfect moment for Wolfsburg to disrupt Barça's pursuit of a historic third consecutive title.

The key player who could decide it for each team

Barcelona: Clàudia Pina. With five goals in five games, Pina is emerging as one of Barcelona's brightest stars and, at just 22 years old, her best is yet to come. Previously playing in the shadow of more established names like Caldentey, Pina has seized her opportunity this season and is making it count. While Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas remain the team's marquee talents, Pina brings a unique ability to conjure magic out of nothing, unlocking defences and finding the net with ease. Off the bench, she has become a true gamechanger for manager Pere Romeu.

Wolfsburg: Alexandra Popp. No forward in this competition is more prolific than Popp. The 33-year-old striker has been a goal-scoring superstar for the German giants, netting over 100 times for the club. This season, she has been in scintillating form in Europe, with seven goals in six games. Her experience, clinical finishing and leadership make her an invaluable asset. If Wolfsburg are to overcome Barcelona, Popp will undoubtedly be at the heart of it.

Who advances?

Barcelona. As much as an underdog story would be lovely, it is hard to imagine anyone knocking them out at this stage. So the Catalans will progress to the semis once again.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. LYON

Eight-time champions Lyon may have lost their place at the summit of European women's football but under new manager Joe Montemurro they are steadily rebuilding and aiming to reclaim their dominance. The team impressed in the group stage, winning all six matches against Wolfsburg, Roma and Galatasaray.

Bayern last faced Lyon in the 2021 group stage, suffering a 2-1 defeat in Lyon but securing a 1-0 victory at home. After failing to reach the quarterfinals last season, Bayern have shown significant improvement, bolstering their squad with key signings like Arianna Caruso in January and several impactful summer acquisitions. But they will be without key midfielder Georgia Stanway, who has had surgery for a knee injury.

It's a clash between a powerhouse and an underdog, but both sides have the potential to come out on top. Lyon are under the guidance of owner Michele Kang, who has pulled out all the stops to ensure Lyon have the monetary ability to reach the top once again.

The key player who could decide it for each team

Bayern: Pernille Harder. The 32-year-old midfielder is the driving force behind Bayern's resurgence, proving instrumental since her return from injury. With six goals in as many games, she is the club's top scorer in Europe this season and will be eager to extend her tally against Lyon.

Lyon: Kadidiatou Diani. Diani contributes to the team's offensive strength with her exceptional speed, dribbling and finishing abilities. Her versatility allows her to play across the forward positions, adding depth and flexibility to Lyon's options, while her vision and creativity on the field could help Lyon to reaffirm their stronghold on Europe.

Who advances?

Bayern Munich. With Lyon struggling for dominance and having dipped in recent years, it feels only fitting that there is one upset in this crop of quarterfinals and therefore, Bayern could narrowly beat them to reach the semifinals.