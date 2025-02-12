Open Extended Reactions

Jarrod Bowen has been West Ham's star player so far this season. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is to feature in Wednesday's episode of long-running BBC soap opera Eastenders.

Bowen, 28, has links to the programme which is based in London's East End where West Ham's former home Upton Park was situated, as his father-in-law Danny Dyer appeared on the show from 2013 to 2022.

In the episode, Bowen appears as himself, sending a congratulatory message to a soon-to-be groom on the show at "The Victoria" pub where much of Eastenders is set.

The England international has been a rare shining light in what has otherwise been an unhappy season so far for West Ham, having sacked Julen Lopetegui as head coach just eight months after he replaced David Moyes.

Bowen has scored seven goals and added four assists in 22 games in all competitions this season and will hope to add to that tally as the team push for a top half finish under new manager Graham Potter.