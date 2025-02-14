Rob Dawson reacts to Ruben Amorim's comments about being under more pressure than Ange Postecoglou because Man United are a "bigger club." (2:03)

Ruben Amorim has said he is under more pressure at Manchester United than Ange Postecoglou is facing at Tottenham Hotspur because he works for "a bigger club."

With United and Spurs 13th and 14th in the Premier League table, both managers are under intense scrutiny. But ahead of their meeting on Sunday, Amorim has insisted he is under greater pressure because of the intense spotlight at Old Trafford.

"I'm a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou," Amorim said.

"I can understand the connection between me and Ange, we have the same problems. With all due respect I am in a bigger club with bigger pressure."

Amorim has only managed to win four of his 13 league games in charge since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has overseen just four league victories since the start of November and last week saw his team dumped out of both domestic cup competitions in the space of four days.

Man United face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"He's a good guy," Amorim said.

"A very good coach, He wants to play football the right way. We know when we choose this kind of profession it's a good thing, but then you have to feel that pressure when you don't win.

"Every game until the end of the season is a big game for us, we need to win no matter what, we need to win and to improve the way we play football."

Amorim is hoping United bounce back quickly for their last Premier League outing which saw them lose 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

However, the Portuguese coach has selection problems after suffering new issues in training this week.

"It was a good week until two days ago," Amorim said.

"We had some problems. We don't have players back, we have one or two issues but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick so we will see the team at the weekend."