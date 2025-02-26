A Granada fan who racially abused former Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo during a LaLiga game three years ago has been given a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court.

The court in Granada also handed the supporter a 14-month stadium ban.

In Spain, prison sentences of less than two years for non-physically violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time, so he is likely to remain free unless he commits further offences.

The abuse of Akapo occurred during Cádiz's goalless league draw against Granada at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in February 2022.

The fan was caught on camera directing monkey gestures at the Equatorial Guinea international, who was playing for Cádiz at the time of the incident.

Carlos Akapo in action for Cádiz against Granada in February 2022. Ãlex CÃ¡mara/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LaLiga, who reported the incident to the authorities at the time, welcomed the long-awaited verdict.

"LALIGA has received notification of the sentence against the fan who hurled racist insults at player Carlos Akapo during the Granada v Cádiz CF on Feb. 28, 2022," LaLiga wrote on X.

"The sentence condemns the accused to one year in prison and a 14-month ban from stadiums. This closes one of the oldest cases of racist incidents that LALIGA is fighting to eradicate hatred in football."

Akapo, who is now on the books of Brazilian club Amazonas FC, applauded the ruling on Instagram while Cádiz also welcomed the verdict.

"Cádiz CF is pleased with this news and will continue to ensure the safety and integrity of its members both on and off the playing fields, defending the values of integrity and equality that must prevail in today's society," a club statement said.