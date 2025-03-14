Open Extended Reactions

United States winger Paul Arriola suffered a torn ACL in the Seattle Sounders' Concacaf Champions Cup loss at Cruz Azul on Tuesday, the MLS club has confirmed.

Arriola, 30, was carried off shortly before half-time of Seattle's 4-1 defeat after suffering an injury to his left knee. The club confirmed on social media on Friday that it was an ACL tear.

"Best wishes to Paul Arriola as he begins his recovery after suffering a torn ACL v. Cruz Azul," the team wrote.

Paul Arriola had to be carried off the field after suffering an ACL tear against Cruz Azul. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The injury, which is likely to keep Arriola out for the rest of the 2025 season, will be a major blow to the Sounders. It comes only two months after the MLS Cup hopefuls signed Arriola in a trade with FC Dallas.

Seattle's injury issues are not limited to Arriola, with the club also confirming that forwards Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega are both set to miss between four and six weeks with hamstring and quad injuries, respectively.

Arriola had two goals in seven appearances to start his Sounders career.

Previously with Tijuana and D.C. United, Arriola was a long-time regular with the USMNT, amassing 50 caps and scoring 10 goals.