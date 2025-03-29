Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought with city-wide party

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle fans unveiling a giant banner of him during their Carabao Cup celebrations. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy deserves an official party.

Newcastle United threw one on Saturday when the team held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Carabao Cup triumph.

It is estimated that more than 150,000 fans partook in the celebrations. The parade route ran from St. James' Park, through the city centre and ends at the Town Moor, an open space where a stage was erected for an hour-long event that included comments from players and a trophy lift.

The Saudi Arabia-backed team beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on March 16 to secure the club's first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955. The club also won the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup -- a European competition -- in 1969.

The trophy's capture has seen manager Eddie Howe awarded the " Freedom of the City." He joins other club figures who have also received the recognition such as Alan Shearer, Bobby Robson and Shaka Hislop.

Supporters arrived early at St. James' Park, all of them keen to not miss out on the celebrations. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Businesses in the city showed their support for Newcastle's Carabao Cup heroes. Stu Forster/Getty Images

An enormous banner of head coach Eddie Howe was hung from the side of the Sandman Signature hotel. George Wood/Getty Images

The Newcastle team bus set off from St. James' Park at around 4.30 p.m. GMT. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon missed the final win through suspension but he was front and centre of the celebrations on Saturday. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Famous Newcastle fans Ant and Dec were present on the Newcastle team bus. Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle fans had been waiting 70 years for the opportunity to celebrate their team winning a major domestic trophy. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Some fans went to great lengths to make sure they got a good vantage point. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is the first English manager to win a major domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp did so with Portsmouth in 2008. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Forward Alexander Isak's performances for Newcastle have drawn interest from some of the world's biggest clubs. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The team joined supporters at the Town Moor for a trophy lift. Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report