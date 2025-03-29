Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought with city-wide party

Ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy deserves an official party.
Newcastle United threw one on Saturday when the team held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Carabao Cup triumph.
It is estimated that more than 150,000 fans partook in the celebrations. The parade route ran from St. James' Park, through the city centre and ends at the Town Moor, an open space where a stage was erected for an hour-long event that included comments from players and a trophy lift.
The Saudi Arabia-backed team beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on March 16 to secure the club's first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955. The club also won the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup -- a European competition -- in 1969.
The trophy's capture has seen manager Eddie Howe awarded the " Freedom of the City." He joins other club figures who have also received the recognition such as Alan Shearer, Bobby Robson and Shaka Hislop.
Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report