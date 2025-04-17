Open Extended Reactions

With a combined age of a century, they are admittedly closer to the end of their careers rather than the beginning.

But, on Wednesday, as they tackled, barged, pressed and dove with the vigour of sprightly teens half their ages, Bailey Wright, Izwan Mahbud and Hariss Harun all played their parts in Lion City Sailors' claiming a historic berth in the AFC Champions League Two decider next month.

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium, the Sailors had done enough in the first leg a week ago to claim a 2-1 aggregate triumph in the East region semifinal -- becoming the first Singaporean club to reach an Asian Football Confederation final in the process.

Given the obvious narrative around an Australian coming up against his compatriots, Wright has been, and -- and after the second leg -- was once again in the spotlight, especially after another indomitable display as his team's defensive anchorman.

"I mean, he's a tremendous player," responded Sailors coach Aleksandar Ranković, when asked to appraise the 32-year-old's performance in his post-match news conference.

"We came at the same time to this club so we started this journey together. I love Bailey. He's not only great as a player but also as a person, which is [the case with] a lot of my players. Actually, all of them.

"I always say to them this is the easiest team that I've coached in my career and not just [in terms of] football but how they are as a person, because I don't think you can separate both. Otherwise, you wouldn't be able to achieve [anything].

While the defenders kept their end of the bargain, Sailors custodian Izwan was also required to perform his fair share of heroics -- which also led to him being singled out by the media after the game.

In what has been a marathon season, Lion City Sailors' 34-year-old captain Hariss Harun remains an invaluable source of experience and composure in the heart of defence. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

With a display reminiscent of the one he produced in a FIFA World Cup qualifier when Singapore recorded a famous 0-0 draw against mighty Japan back in 2015, the 34-year-old was almost faultless and even produced a crucial flying save to keep out a header from Patryk Klimala that was destined to find the back of the net.

"[It was an] unbelievable performance," replied Ranković. "He has been great in our Champions League campaign.

"Of course, in our [Singapore Premier] League, he doesn't [face] so many shots. Sometimes maybe that's not good because you get a little bit, I don't want to say relaxed, but you have to be ready for the one shot per game.

"But today, he was amazing. Amazing."

And while the topic of Wright and Izwan had been posed to him, Ranković also took the time to highlight captain Hariss as the epitome of his team's resilience in what has been an arduous campaign that sees them still challenging for silverware on three fronts.

"We don't have such a big squad," added the Serb. "We have, if I include some of the younger players, maybe 21 [first-team] players. We've played in four tough competitions this season.

"My captain Hariss -- he's played 60-plus games [this season] so I cannot ask anything more from these guys.

"We are now at the end of the road. We have to get the [league] title home. We are still in the semifinal of the Singapore Cup.

"And this big one [ACL Two] -- if we can get there, it'll be an amazing season."