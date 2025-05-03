As Harry Kane could win his first ever club or country title this weekend, take a look at some of his near-misses of winning silverware. (1:34)

Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller and Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann were both recovering in hospitals after being injured in their teams' Bundesliga relegation scrap on Friday.

Müller had a concussion after being knocked unconscious in a collision with Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko, Heidenheim said on Saturday. Müller had received lengthy treatment on the field while being shielded from view before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Hofmann broke a rib and suffered a a collapsed lung after a collision with Heidenheim's Marvin Pieringer.

Bochum said the injury was "quite life-threatening."

Bochum's Philipp Hofmann underwent a minor procedure after suffering a broken rib and collapsed lung in his team's goalless draw with Heidenheim on Friday. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

"Hofmann owes it to the careful first aid and immediate examinations and treatments at the local hospital that nothing more serious happened," the club said on their website, adding that the player's lung function was only restored after a minor procedure to drain fluid in his chest.

Hofmann will miss Bochum's remaining two games of the season, while it was uncertain when Müller could return for Heidenheim.

The teams' 0-0 draw left Bochum bottom of the Bundesliga with only slim hopes of avoiding the drop, while Heidenheim are four points above Bochum in the relegation playoff place.