Never taking their eyes off the prize, Al Ahli are champions of Asia at long last

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Finally, Al Ahli has its treasure, recording a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in the final of the AFC Champions League Elite on Saturday evening to claim a first-ever Asian crown.

Powered by first-half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessié, Matthias Jaissle's side completed an undefeated ACLE campaign -- ending their opponent's unlikely run through a West Asian gauntlet and becoming the 25th club to reach Asia's highest peak, as well as the first new champion since Kashima Antlers' 2018 triumph.

Jaissle was enveloped in celebration by his staff at fulltime, just able to get his arm loose and pump his fist in the direction of the crowd before freeing himself and moving to celebrate with his players.

It was just five months ago that he had appeared on the verge of being sacked, only for fans to stage a revolt against their own club and ensure he remained in place. Now he secured a level of vindication, delivering Al Ahli a prize that had eluded them for so long.

Quickly from the opening kickoff at King Abdullah Sport City, it became apparent that the game would be decided by what broke first.

Buffeted by the roar that descended from the partisan crowd surrounding them, where every attack from their opponents was given a lethal air and sense of purpose by the overpowering noise, would it be the defensive resolve of Kawasaki?

Or would it be the spirit of Al Ahli, as the weight of expectation carried by the vast majority of the 58,281 in the stands -- a divide only made possible by the Asian Football Confederation's decision to stage the new, centralised ACLE Finals in their home city of Jeddah -- became more and more crushing with every minute that passed without them taking the lead?

And in the end, it was the former.

The fierce press of Galeno rewarded in the 35th minute when he stole the ball from the Kawasaki defence high up the pitch, combined with Roberto Firmino, and curled a magnificently struck effort into the top corner of Louis Yamaguchi's goal.

Six minutes later the advantage was doubled when Firmino wiggled into space on the right and lifted a ball back across the face of goal to be met by a flying leap of Kessié, the big Ivorian bundling the ball over the line from close range to give his side their decisive goal.

Ex-AC Milan and Barcelona man Franck Kessié scored a crucial second goal after Galeno's stunning opener to put Al Ahli firmly in control of the AFC Champions League Elite final inside shortly before halftime. Clicks Images/Getty Images

As they have done throughout their week in Jeddah, defeating perennial Qatari champions Al Saad and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to reach this point, Kawasaki didn't go quietly.

Moving to claim more possession in the second stanza after mostly serving as the reactive side in the first, they gamely came forward with a renewed sense of energy that belied their one-day's less rest -- coach Shigetoshi Hasebe bringing Erison, Yasuto Wakizaka, So Kawahara, Asahi Sasaki and the ageless Akihiro Ienaga back into the starting XI after rotating them against Al Nassr.

But staging a well-organised and disciplined rearguard, the hosts' lead would not be eaten into -- the mood in the stadium becoming increasingly boisterous as the full-time whistle grew near.

Before kickoff, the Al Ahli starters -- Jaissle fielded the same XI in all three of his side's games this week -- stood arm-in-arm in front of a packed stand, absorbing a banner bearing a message, written in English, from their supporters: "Eyes on the prize, Elite is ours to claim".

Surrounding them was a gigantic tifo that stretched out across two stands, picturing a pirate, spyglass pressed firmly to his face, fixated upon a chest bearing Al Ahli's logo and overflowing with gold.

The message felt clear. This was the time, and this was the moment.

Twice before had Al Ahli had reached this point, only to sink at the last hurdle.

In 1986, they had lost 3-1 to Daewoo Royals (now Busan IPark) while in 2012 they had gone down 3-0 to Ulsan Hyundai (now Ulsan HD). They're one of only four clubs to have fallen in multiple finals without success, but faced the prospect of becoming the first to lose three deciders had they emerged empty-handed once again on Saturday.

And this one, inarguably, would have stung the most. Not only would it have given them an unwanted piece of history, but almost every advantage one could envision a team having was in their possession heading into the game.

Not only did they have that one day more to prepare, defeating Al Hilal on Tuesday night while Kawasaki downed Al Nassr on Wednesday, the decision to stage this game in Jeddah gave them a literal home-field advantage.

It gave them one against a side that had needed, in the middle of their domestic season, to fly 16 hours across the continent for this week.

Indeed, with Saudi Arabia on tap to host potentially several more years of the ACLE, the edge this decision gives local sides looms as a significant challenge for the competition's broader appeal and sense of equity in the years ahead.

Further, as one of four Saudi Pro League sides owned by Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund PIF, their ranks were packed with imported top-end talent such as Firmino, Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez -- the latter's wages alone reportedly around three times the size of Kawasaki's entire squad.

A stellar campaign -- which included two assists in Saturday's final -- saw Al Ahli captain Roberto Firmino named the Most Valuable Player of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

And definitely, while Saturday was a triumph for Al Ahli, it was also one for those who have overseen the massive, state-sponsored investment in football in the country.

After Al Hilal and Al Nassr's elimination in the finals, Al Ahli were the lone remaining hope they had of not going trophyless on the continental level for the second straight year-- a result which would have increasingly begun to contrast the nation's success in dominating Asian, and increasingly global, football off the pitch and its ability to do so on it.

Conversely, much of the squad that had delivered Kawasaki its dominance of Japan during the late 2010s had moved on, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Reo Hatate, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka and Kōji Miyoshi continuing their careers with European clubs.

Still, as Hasebe observed pre-game, "players aren't playing with their wallet or their credit card on the pitch" and, while weight behind them can't be and shouldn't be denied, neither can the recognition that Al Ahli did their part to ensure this would not go to waste, producing a display that made them the deserved winner.

Kawasaki had their chances. It was a genuinely back-and-forth opening and another night, maybe the story is vastly different if they don't go into the main breakdown 2-0.

Marcinho sent the second of two quickfire attempts across the face of goal in the 11th minute in a moment that could have swung the game, but they couldn't make them count. On several occasions before the opening goal, the Japanese side would have an attacker beat their marker or play a line-breaking pass that forced the Al Ahli defence to begin to collapse, only to prove unable to capitalise with their next actions.

But up the other end, Al Ahli were asking questions.

Toney twice threatened early and forced Yamaguchi into a diving save just minutes into the game. Centre-back Roger Ibañez got forward and curled a shot agonisingly wide from the top of the box in the 18th minute. Galeno played a one-two with Mahrez before drilling a shot at Yamaguchi in the 22nd minute.

To be sure, there was a sense of something building. We just didn't know if it was the mental strain on the hosts or their opening goal.

And ultimately, through Galeno and Kessié, Al Ahli found that breakthrough, one they never looked like falling back from. And with it came a first Asian crown.

Joey Lynch is in Jeddah reporting on the AFC Champions League Elite Finals as a guest of the Asian Football Confederation.