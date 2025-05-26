Arsenal Women celebrated winning the Champions League with a trophy lift at the Emirates Stadium after they were crowned champions of Europe on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Barcelona.
Kim Little captained the side to a historic win as they lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years.
Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Napoli will also hold parades on Monday to celebrate their recent successes in the FA Cup, Premier League and Serie A, respectively.
