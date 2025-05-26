Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal Women celebrated winning the Champions League with a trophy lift at the Emirates Stadium after they were crowned champions of Europe on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Kim Little captained the side to a historic win as they lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Napoli will also hold parades on Monday to celebrate their recent successes in the FA Cup, Premier League and Serie A, respectively.

Kim Little and Leah Williamson lifted the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Stina Blackstenius scored the winning goal for Arsenal in the Champions League final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers acknowledged the fans before the trophy lift. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Katie McCabe celebrated with the fans after 10 years at the club. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Fans brought their Arsenal scarfs, shirts and flags to celebrate the win with the players. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

