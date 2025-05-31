Open Extended Reactions

Rachel Daly has extended her contract at Aston Villa until 2027. Photo by Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Rachel Daly has extended her contract at Aston Villa for two years, keeping her at the club until 2027.

The former Lioness made the move to Villa from NWSL side Houston Dash in August 2022 and immediately made an impact, bagging 30 goals in her first season at the club.

Daly's first season saw her win the Golden Boot award and WSL player of the season in addition to helping Villa reach a record-high finish of fifth place in the WSL table.

Since joining Villa, Daly has made 84 appearances for the club, scored 59 goals and captained the side on multiple occasions.

Daly's teammate, home-grown Villa talent Sarah Mayling, has also extended her contract with the club until 2027. The defender committed two more years at Villa Park as she closes in on 150 appearances for the club.