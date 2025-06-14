Open Extended Reactions

Adrien Truffert is set to sign for Bournemouth from Ligue 1 side Rennes. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Adrien Truffert from Rennes, sources have told ESPN, in a move that looks set to pave the way for Liverpool-bound left-back Milos Kerkez to complete a transfer to Anfield.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool have agreed a deal worth in the region of €45 million ($51.99m) for Kerkez, who has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions following his breakout campaign.

The Hungary international enjoyed a fine season on the south coast, registering two goals and six assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Andoni Iraola's side.

Liverpool have been in the market for a left-back with question marks having been raised over the form of incumbent left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at times this term.

Bournemouth and Rennes reached an agreement for Truffert's transfer on Saturday, with the clubs signing the necessary paperwork on a deal worth €17m, including bonuses.

Truffert, who has one cap for France but was considered as a leader of the country's under-21s, was Bournemouth's No. 1 choice to replace Kerkez, sources have told ESPN.

The 23-year-old will sign a five-year-deal with the Premier League side.

Information from ESPN's Beth Lindop contributed to this report.