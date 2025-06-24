Take a look at the numbers behind Sunderland's 2-1 playoff final victory over Sheffield United. (0:53)

Sunderland have enquired to Sassuolo over the availability of winger Armand Laurienté, a source has told ESPN.

Lauriente was one of the standout players in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 33 games.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad after securing promotion to the Premier League, and a source has told ESPN they have already made contact with Sassuolo to assess his availability.

The club are open to offers for Lauriente and would not rule out his exit, a source told ESPN.

Like Sunderland in England, Sassuolo are newly promoted to Italy's top-flight, winning Serie B last season.