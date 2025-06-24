        <
        >

          Sunderland eye Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté - source

          play
          How Sunderland secured their return to the Premier League (0:53)

          Take a look at the numbers behind Sunderland's 2-1 playoff final victory over Sheffield United. (0:53)

          • Matteo Moretto
          Jun 24, 2025, 08:42 AM

          Sunderland have enquired to Sassuolo over the availability of winger Armand Laurienté, a source has told ESPN.

          Lauriente was one of the standout players in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 33 games.

          Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad after securing promotion to the Premier League, and a source has told ESPN they have already made contact with Sassuolo to assess his availability.

          The club are open to offers for Lauriente and would not rule out his exit, a source told ESPN.

          Like Sunderland in England, Sassuolo are newly promoted to Italy's top-flight, winning Serie B last season.