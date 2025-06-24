Sunderland have enquired to Sassuolo over the availability of winger Armand Laurienté, a source has told ESPN.
Lauriente was one of the standout players in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 33 games.
Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad after securing promotion to the Premier League, and a source has told ESPN they have already made contact with Sassuolo to assess his availability.
The club are open to offers for Lauriente and would not rule out his exit, a source told ESPN.
Like Sunderland in England, Sassuolo are newly promoted to Italy's top-flight, winning Serie B last season.